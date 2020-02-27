NEWRA Opposes Hanover Street Occupancy Change

Just three days after the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) supported a legal occupancy change at 471-477 Hanover St., the other community group North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) voted to oppose the same request.

The request to the City of Boston Board of Appeals called for zoning relief to change the legal occupancy at 471-477 Hanover St., to change from a seven residential unit to six residential condominium units.

One unit will be extended into the basement. Exterior wood decks will extend approximately 5½ feet out from the rear of the building on the second, third, and fourth floorsand existing separate dormers at the rear roof (Fifth floor) will be combined.

Even with the two different opinions relating to the request, it appears the petitioner will still go before the Board of Appeal for a decision.

A second appeal to the Board of Appeal to change the legal occupancy at 27 Sheafe St. was supported by NEWRA.

Plans call for the rental property to increase from five residential units to eight residential units. This was the second time the request was before NEWRA.

Back on June 14, 2018, NEWRA voted to support the request, but the Board of Appeal voted to deny it without prejudice.

The appeal has been resubmitted to Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) with one change: The utility room access has been moved to a separate entrance of Sheafe Street to the interior of the building.

North End Attorney Daniel Toscano represented both petitioners.

Boston City Counselor Annissa Essaibi George and Katie Forte of the City of Boston Neighborhood Development were guest speakers.

The next NEWRA public monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.