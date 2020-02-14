NEWNC Supports Hanover Street Occupancy Change

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) hosted one guest speaker and one voting item at their Monday, February 10 monthly meeting at the Nazzaro Community Center.

A request to change the legal occupancy at 471-477 Hanover St. from a seven-to a six-family residential dwelling, with exterior dormers and decks to be installed was approved by the Council. In addition, a new sprinkler system will also be installed.

Guest speaker was Katie Forde, Operation Manager, City of Boston’s Office of Housing Stability.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center.