Dominic’s Restaurant Holds Successful NEAD Fundraiser

A tremendously successful North End Against Drugs (NEAD) benefit dinner engagement was recently held at Dominic’s Restaurant on Salem Street,” according to President John Romano.

The fundraiser was made possible thanks to the generosity of the restaurant owner/chef Damien DiPaola who donated 100-percent of the proceeds to NEAD for youth programs, teen and families of the North End.

During the NEAD benefit dinner, NEAD board members and friends with Domenic’s Chef and Owner Damien DiPaola (back row third from right) in front of the restaurant.

“Close to 100 people attended the dinner event to support a great program,” Romano noted. “The food was unbelievable and the atmosphere was fun and classic old-world North End just like the old days.”

NEAD express the a grateful thank you to Damien for his generosity.

“This was a very important evening to raise money for a very good cause. A lot of us have been affected by someone close to us, a friend or relative that has been affected one way or another by drug use,” stated DiPaola. “Whatever little we can do, does make a big difference.”

The best part of the evening was NEAD’s friends old and new came out to support us, stated NEAD President John Romano, including members of the original NEAD Board and the first NEAD President Joe Sgarano. It was a family atmosphere which is exactly what the group motto is: “It’s All About Family.”

The event raised just about $5,000 for the small nonprofit that is celebrating its 31st year.