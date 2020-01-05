NEMPAC Presents First Concert of 2020

North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will present its first concert of the year 2020 as part of their Winter Concert Series with “Seeking Sanctuary”, a viola piano chamber recital celebrating Black Artistry through music.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to arrive early (6:30 p.m.) for a wine and cheese reception and meet and greet with artists and members of NEMPAC.

The concept will take place on Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Wingate Hall of North Bennet Street School, 150 North Bennet St.

The special Concert features two performers who are local landmarks in the classical music city scene, Ashleigh Gordon, violinist and pianist Joy Cline Phinney.

NEMPAC is excited to present its first concert of the 2020 season which promises to be an exceptional program.

The first concert is made possible in part by Presenting Sponsors Alex and Rumena Senchak and Co-Presenting Sponsors Peter and Elizabeth Greene.

For details call 617-227-2270 or visit nempacboston.org.