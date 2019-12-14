NEWNC Tackles Two Agenda Items

There are two agenda items on tonight’s (Dec.12) North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting agenda.

The Council will also have a guest speaker, Ricky Grant, Suffolk County District Attorney Chief of Staff.

Voting items include: A change of occupancy at 49 Charter St. from a six-family residential dwelling to a seven-family dwelling.

Also, to legalize the existing basement living space and to renovate the building including a full sprinkler system.

In addition, there is a request to change the legal occupancy at 14 North Bennet St. from a rectory to residential units and to erect a one-story addition with rear roof decks.

Results will be published in the next addition of the Review.