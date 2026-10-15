Old North Church holds Blessing of the Animals

Many local pet owners gathered at the Paul Revere Mall (Prado) to participate in the annual Old North Church’s Blessing of the Animals under a warm sunny day.

Many two-and-four-legged animals took part in the North End tradition that blends colonial history with a history with a moment of community warmth.

The blessing took place a few steps from the Paul Revere statue where the Rev. Dr. Matthew Cadwell blessed a variety of pets.

The service opened with prayers for pets who have passed away, followed by a pet procession in the Mall and then the blessing.

Rev. Cadwell also spoke on the traditional roots in Saint Francis of Assisi’s reverence for nature and the church’s role in the community.

The Blessing of the Animals is a North End popular tradition that draws diverse faiths and backgrounds to honor the animals who have provided comfort and companionship to their owners and families.