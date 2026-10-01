Elevate Cities launch in Boston, inviting residents to gather, discover and create

What if getting involved in your city started with something joyful? National non-profit Elevate Cities is bringing that idea to Boston, launching its second city with a growing series of experiences designed to bring people together, strengthen belonging and inspire more people to take part in civic life.

Following its 2025 debut in Miami, Elevate Cities will work alongside Boston residents, local organizations and civic partners to build on what is already strong in the city, creating new opportunities to gather, discover the people and stories that make Boston extraordinary, and contribute to the life of their communities.

Elevate Cities’ Boston launch begins this fall with a commitment of $25,000 to support 50 resident-led block parties and community gatherings. Additional programs and community partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

“Belonging is built through simple, everyday acts, whether it is sharing a meal, pulling up a chair or meeting the person down the block,” said Kim Coupounas, CEO of Elevate Cities. “Boston already has extraordinary neighborhood energy. We want to support that energy and help more people find their way into it.”

The expansion also brings Elevate Cities founder and Boston native Joseph Deitch’s work back to his hometown. Deitch grew up in Dorchester and Mattapan and graduated from Boston Latin School. He later founded Commonwealth Financial Network in Massachusetts and established the Deitch Leadership Institute at Boston Latin School.

“Boston shaped who I am and how I think about community,” said Deitch. “Bringing Elevate Cities to my hometown is deeply personal. I hope this work creates more opportunities for Bostonians to know their neighbors and experience everything that makes this city special.”

In its first nine months in Miami, Elevate Cities partnered with more than 40 local organizations and engaged tens of thousands of people through programs centered on food, music, poetry, storytelling, recognition and community connection. In addition, the non-profit contributed over $150,000 to area nonprofits through unrestricted grants, fellowships, and sponsorships.

“Miami showed us that people are hungry for joyful ways to connect with their cities and one another,” said Coupounas. “We are not coming to Boston to replicate Miami’s programs. We are here to learn from Boston, support what is already working and help more people participate in what makes the city extraordinary.”

For more information about Elevate Cities and its Boston programs, visit elevatecities.org.

Elevate Cities is a nonprofit organization that inspires joy, belonging and civic pride by creating unique ways for people to connect with one another and participate in their communities. Working alongside local governments, nonprofits, cultural organizations, businesses, schools and neighborhood groups, Elevate Cities develops shared experiences that celebrate local people, places and stories. Founded by philanthropist Joseph Deitch, Elevate Cities launched in Miami in 2025 and is expanding to Boston as its second city, with plans to bring its approach to additional cities across North America. Learn more at elevatecities.org.