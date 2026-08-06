FOCCP Harbor Cruise Totally Successful

By Phil Orlandella

Over 100 mates boarded the fabulous Seaport Elite yacht for the annual Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) harbor cruise.

This year’s cruise celebrated FOCCP’s silver anniversary as caretakers of the park and supporting many activities, events and programs for the community and others to enjoy.

Boston Harbor City Cruises donated the yacht for this community event that helps FOCCP take care of the park and activities.

Those that ventured up the gangway for the cruise had a great time, while making new and old friends along with FOCCP members.

They also enjoyed dinning, dancing, entertainment and raffles.

When the yacht returned to the dock, it was the end of a great time that benefits a great community group that was formed on July 30, 2001 with the blessings of former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino.

Once completed the Mayor formed FOCCP to further the restoration, protect, preservations, improvements and maintenance of the park.

For 25 years the volunteer community group has met all these challengers, making the park the gem of the North End.

FOCCP welcomes new members to help organize many events that take place in the park each year.