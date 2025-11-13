Coletta Zapata Secures Votes for Council President 

Special to the Review

City Councilor

Gabriela Coletta Zapata

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata has secured enough support from her colleagues to claim the City Council presidency when the new term begins in January.

“I’m proud to have had the privilege of serving the residents of Boston for eight years with the City Council. I deeply believe in this institution and in the vital role we play in improving the lives of Bostonians every day,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “The strength of this Council lies in our ability to respect one another, even when we disagree, and to work together with purpose and integrity. When we lead with respect and unity, we model the kind of civic leadership our city deserves – and we get more done for the residents who count on us. I’m honored to have earned the respect and support of my colleagues on the Council and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Raised by community advocates in East Boston, Gabriela grew up attending civic association meetings, neighborhood events, and even multiple protests against airport runway expansion with her mom, Nina. Gabriela has dedicated her entire life working in public service to others and giving back to the beautiful, diverse neighborhood that has given her so much.

Gabriela was elected in a special election on May 3, 2022, to replace then-Councilor Edwards. She was re-elected in 2023 and again in 2025.

Since her election to represent District 1—East Boston, Charlestown, the North End, and the Wharf District—Councilor Coletta Zapata has built on that foundation with a record of tangible results. As Chair of the Committee on Government Operations, she plays a central role in the City Council’s legislative process—overseeing the review, analysis, and negotiation of all ordinances, home rule petitions, and special laws before they advance to the full Council or the Mayor’s desk. This position serves as the final checkpoint for accountability, legal precision, and policy alignment across all city departments, ensuring that every law enacted reflects both community needs and sound governance.

In her additional role as Chair of the Committee on Environmental Justice, Resiliency & Parks, she has led the Council’s efforts to advance local climate resilience, promote sustainability, and expand Boston’s parks network and urban tree canopy—strengthening the city’s commitment to equity and environmental stewardship.

Before her election to the Boston City Council in 2022, Gabriela built a deep record of community service and progressive leadership. She served as Chief of Staff to then-Councilor Lydia Edwards, where she amplified the lived experiences of her neighbors, and worked across the neighborhoods of Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End to address housing affordability, inequities in public education, and the climate threats facing Boston’s coastline. She later led the New England Aquarium’s external relations work, advancing a more resilient, inclusive, and accessible downtown waterfront.

Her dedication to empowering women in politics has been a consistent throughline. As Associate Director of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, she helped recruit and train women to run for office and manage campaigns, while building statewide strategies to elect endorsed candidates. She served as a frequent Emerge Massachusetts trainer, mentoring women entering public service. Her early political organizing includes managing Lydia Edwards’s groundbreaking 2017 campaign and serving as community liaison to State Representative Adrian Madaro, roles that cemented her reputation as a collaborative, grassroots leader.

Councilor Coletta Zapata is a proud product of Boston Public Schools and graduated from Boston Latin Academy. She received a degree in Political Science from the University of Massachusetts at Boston as well as a minor in Human Rights. She currently lives in East Boston with her husband, Sebastian Zapata.

Councilor At-large Henry Santana will serve as Vice President. “I’m deeply honored to serve as Vice President alongside Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. Gabriela and I first met when we were both staffers on the City Council, and from day one I’ve watched her grow, lead, and deliver for our City,” said Councilor Santana. “It’s been a privilege to partner with her in District 1—working shoulder-to-shoulder, listening to residents, and achieving real results in East Boston, Charlestown, the North End, and the Wharf District. I know she will be an exceptional President—thoughtful, committed, and determined to unite our Council and move Boston forward for every neighborhood. I look forward to the work ahead together.”