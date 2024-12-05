Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Announces Two New Board Members

Special to the Times

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway, is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its volunteer Board of Directors: Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of The HYM Investment Group and Conan Harris, Founder and Principal at Conan Harris & Associates. O’Brien was nominated by Governor Maura Healey and Harris was nominated by MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

“The Rose Kennedy Greenway is such a treasured green space in Boston, and the Greenway Conservancy does incredible work to care for it. I’m proud to appoint Tom O’Brien to the Board. He is a proven leader with a record of bringing people together to create stronger, healthier neighborhoods for us all.” said Governor Maura Healey.

“MassDOT is incredibly proud to partner with the Conservancy to steward The Greenway,” said Transportation Secretary & CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “I am certain that Conan Harris will ensure this treasured Commonwealth asset remains accessible for all.”

Legislatively established, the 21 members of the Greenway Conservancy’s Board of Directors are nominated by community groups, government agencies and officials, the Greenway Business Improvement District, and the Conservancy. Through their diverse perspectives, experiences, and expertise, and their shared passion for The Greenway, these committed volunteers work to ensure the Conservancy’s mission and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Conan Harris and Tom O’Brien to the Greenway Conservancy Board,” said Hilina D. Ajakaiye, Chair of the Greenway Conservancy Board and Executive Vice President at Meet Boston. “Conan’s deep commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and fostering economic inclusion, combined with Tom’s exceptional expertise in urban development and community-focused real estate projects, align perfectly with our mission. Together, their diverse perspectives and proven dedication to an equitable, vibrant Boston will be invaluable as we continue to enhance and sustain this treasured green space for all.”

“The Greenway is a signature open space and destination for residents of both the city of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as well as visitors,” said Rebecca A. Lee, Chair of the Conservancy’s Nominating Committee. “Tom and Conan’s expertise and commitment to a more equitable Boston will only enhance the public’s enjoyment of our park.”

Thomas N. O’Brien

Through his professional career, public service tenure, and personal civic involvement, Thomas O’Brien has become innately familiar with the market forces, community needs, and politics that drive planning and development in the Boston region. At HYM, he has put that depth of knowledge to work, leading the successful development of some of the area’s most notable real estate projects, including Boston Landing, Northpoint, Bulfinch Crossing, and Suffolk Downs.

As the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM, Mr. O’Brien has intentionally built a company representative of Boston’s diversity, drawing talented individuals with multidisciplinary backgrounds to bring new perspectives to commercial real estate development.

Mr. O’Brien previously served as a Managing Partner for JPI, a national owner of multifamily communities, and as a Managing Director in Boston and New York for Tishman Speyer, one of the world’s leading real estate firms. O’Brien also led the Boston Redevelopment Authority as its Director and Chief of Staff, overseeing the development of over 12 million square feet of projects in Boston, from 1993 to 1999.

With his wife Patricia, he is a parent to five children and lives in Boston, MA.

Conan Harris

Conan Harris, Founder and Principal of Conan Harris & Associates (CHA), has worked with a wide range of professionals and organizations from various sectors. Prior to founding CHA, he worked in the public sector as a senior aide to former Mayor Martin J. Walsh in Boston. At the City of Boston, Conan was recruited to lead My Brother’s Keeper Boston, and serve as the Deputy Director of Public Safety. Under his supervision, Conan played a leadership role in establishing Boston’s first ever Office of Returning Citizens. where he worked with the formerly incarcerated to design the vision, programs and services of the new office.