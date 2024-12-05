Charlesbank Playground Closed due to Construction

Special to the Review

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) closed the Charlesbank Playground on the Esplanade in the City of Boston to replace the existing playground with the new Gronk Playground, which is expected to open in summer 2025. The Gronk Playground is a partnership between the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, the Esplanade Association and DCR to create an accessible play space featuring new and exciting elements for children of all ages. While the playground is under construction visitors can use nearby Paul Revere Park Playground on North Washington Street and the Charles River Esplanade Playground as alternatives.