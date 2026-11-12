St. Francis hat and glove drive

Once again, the Friends of St. Francis House and Greenway Reality Group have joined forces to collect new hats and gloves for the needy and homeless.

The annual drive runs through December 4 with drop-off places at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street or Greenway Reality Group, 169 Salem Street.

Leave cash donations with Olivia and it will be used to purchase items on behalf of the donors.

St. Francis House and Greenway Reality Group thank those who have contributes to this special drive that will help others to keep warm this winter.

NEW Health Center food drive

NEW Health, a community health center that serves the North End and Charlestown is conducting a food drive throughout November to address the issue of food access in the neighborhoods.

Nov. 19- Annual Thanksgiving meal distribution.

Nov. 20- Regular monthly produce distribution.

Nov. 23- St John School students donate to NEW Health.

Dec. 18- Regular monthly produce distribution prior to Christmas.

Anyone interested in supporting can donate non-perishable foods at North End and Charlestown front desk locations.

Help stock the Charlestown community fridge located at 15 Tufts Street open 24/7.

Purchase from Amazon.com list and ship directly to the health centers.

NEWNC opposes increased closing hours for two local businesses

A large turnout of residents attended the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting held at the Mariners House, 11 North Square opposing a request by Nicholas Frattaroli to change the last call hours at Red Fox, 326 Commercial Street and Extra Dirty, 328 Commercial Street.

Residents told the Council that there is already too much noise generated from both establishments and they were ultimately opposed to the request that called for an extension to 12:30am on several days and to 1:30am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

NEWNC unanimously opposed the request.

NEW Health to distribute Thanksgiving meals

NEW Health on Thursday, November 19 will host its annual complimentary distribution of Thanksgiving meals.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is generously sponsoring this year’s annual community event.

Distribution will take place at both the North End and Charlestown sites at 12pm. Meal preparation will take place between 9am and 12pm in Charlestown.

In total over 200 to go meals will include: turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce and a slice of pie.