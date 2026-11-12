The North End Athletic Association’s Girls Field Hockey Program completed its’ Fall season on Wednesday Nov. 4 at Puopolo Park.

The ever expanding program had 57 young ladies signed up this season, its biggest ever. Under the leadership of Leslie Horn Wallus and Leah Ferullo, along with the help of many dedicated coaches, the program has flourished.

The girls enjoyed their last session of the season along with some delicious pizza from Rocco’s Bar and Grille. The girls each received a medal for the commitment to the program and their hard work all season. These young ladies were taught that being brave, working hard, and lifting up your teammates matters far more than the final score.

Be Brave. Build Up. Celebrate the Pass. Work Hard. Next Play.

We look forward to another great season next Fall!