The North End Athletic Association awarded 10 Scholarships to worthy students as part of the First Annual NEAA Ted Tomasone Scholarship Program. On Thursday October 19th, students, parents, grandparents, NEAA Board Members all attended a cozy event at the Nazzaro Center to give out the scholarships. Thank you to the Nazzaro Center Director Marlo D’Anna and Carlo Direnzo of her staff for all their help with the event. Most of the recipients were away at school or at school related activities so their parents or grandparents attended to accept their awards.

The North End Athletic Association has been dedicated to the youth, seniors and families of the North End Since 1961.

Scholarship recipients, parents, grandparents, NEAA Board Members with Ted Tomasone.