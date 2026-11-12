The Massachusetts Office of the Veteran Advocate (OVA) announced the release of its first five-year Strategic Plan, establishing a roadmap to guide the independent state agency’s work from Fiscal Year 2027 through Fiscal Year 2031.

The plan identifies five strategic priorities focused on strengthening the OVA’s capacity, improving access to veterans’ benefits and services, examining housing and employment opportunities, and building trust and collaboration among organizations serving Massachusetts veterans and their families.

Established in the Acts of 2022 as the nation’s first independent state Office of the Veteran Advocate, the OVA is charged with safeguarding the well-being and rights of veterans under the care of the Commonwealth, promoting access to available benefits and services, and identifying opportunities to improve systems of care and support for veterans.

The Strategic Plan builds upon the agency’s foundational work during FY2025 and FY2026 and reflects more than a year of planning, informed by input from state leaders, key stakeholders, inquiries from the veteran community, and reviews of existing laws and policies. The OVA’s FY2026 Annual Report, released in September, highlights its accomplishments in FY2026 and identifies areas to improve the lives of veterans and their families.

“Massachusetts has a long and proud history of supporting those who have served our nation, and the creation of the Office of the Veteran Advocate represents another important step in that commitment,” said Veteran Advocate Robert Notch. “Our first Strategic Plan establishes a clear direction for the work ahead, with a focus on identifying opportunities to strengthen the systems, benefits, and services that veterans and their families depend upon. Through collaboration with our government partners, veterans service officers, and community organizations, we can build upon the Commonwealth’s commitment to ensuring that every veteran is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

The Strategic Plan outlines five priorities that will guide the OVA’s work over the next five years:

1. Build Capacity: Strengthen the OVA’s ability to respond to inquiries, requests for assistance, and critical-incident referrals, while identifying trends that may reveal opportunities for system-wide improvements.

2. Review Benefits and Services: Increase awareness of available federal and state benefits, support veterans service officers and state agencies in improving access, and examine opportunities to strengthen benefits and services for Massachusetts veterans.

3. Review Housing Opportunities: Examine the housing needs of aging veterans, research alternative housing models, and identify opportunities to improve access to safe and attainable housing.

4. Explore Employment Opportunities: Assess opportunities to improve veteran access to employment, including careers that recognize military training and experience and contribute to the Commonwealth’s economy.

5. Build Trust and Collaboration: Strengthen the OVA’s expertise, relationships, research capabilities, and credibility as an independent advocate and trusted resource on issues affecting Massachusetts veterans.

Together, these priorities reflect the OVA’s commitment to addressing challenges affecting the Commonwealth’s veteran population, estimated at nearly 255,000 in FY2027, while recognizing the importance of supporting future generations of veterans and their families.

The plan also emphasizes the OVA’s unique role as an independent agency focused on system-wide oversight, policy analysis, advocacy, and coordination. Rather than duplicating the direct services provided by other organizations, the OVA seeks to identify gaps, recommend improvements, and work collaboratively with federal, state, local, and community partners to strengthen outcomes for veterans.

To implement the plan, the OVA will develop annual action plans outlining specific initiatives and activities supporting its strategic priorities. The agency will also maintain flexibility to respond to emerging needs, legislative changes, and new opportunities throughout the five-year period.

The Office of the Veteran Advocate’s FY2027–FY2031 Strategic Plan is available online at https://www.mass.gov/doc/ova-fy2027-2031-strategic-plan/download.

For more information about the Office of the Veteran Advocate and its work on behalf of Massachusetts veterans and their families, visit www.mass.gov/OVA.