Lifelong North End resident

Jeanette P. Perez, 79, a lifelong resident of Boston’s North End, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2026.

Born and raised in the heart of the community she loved, Jeanette was the cherished daughter of the late Vicente and Josephine (McCarthy) Perez. Family was the center of Jeanette’s world. She shared an incredibly special bond with her family, especially her dear great-niece, Erica Ventura, who was like a daughter to her, and her cherished great-great-nephew, Diego, both brought such immense joy to her life. Jeanette also leaves behind her beloved nieces, Ellen Bentivegna and Josephine Bollettiero; her great-niece, Lisa Passacantilli; and her nephew, Anthony Perez, who held a very special place in her heart. As a devoted aunt to more than 100 nieces, nephews, grand, great, and great-great nieces and nephews, her door was always open to anyone needing a home-cooked meal, a place to sit and talk, or just a safe haven of unconditional love.

She is also survived by her dear sister, Marie Ciccolella of California, and her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Perez of the North End. Jeanette was reunited in peace with her late parents and her beloved siblings: Richard Perez, Dolores Ricciardi, Joseph Perez, Helen Cammarata, Rose Bruno, Josephine Bollettiero-Taglieri, Anthony Perez, Vincent Perez, John Perez, Frank Perez, and Patrick Perez. She leaves behind many dear cousins and lifelong friends who will miss her deeply.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather and honor Jeanette’s life on Saturday, December 5, 2026. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church on Hanover Street in Boston’s North End. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 9 a.m.