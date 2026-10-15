North End Historical Society member pens book on life in the area in early 1900

“The story of Anthony Santoro, Jr. and Gina Marie Volpe began on a sunny Thursday afternoon in the fall of 1918. On this beautiful day in Boston’s North End, after a long, busy day at school, Anthony eagerly walked down a bustling Hanover Street, clutching a shiny nickel in his pocket.”

And so begins “Let’s Be Friends” a book written by former Lynn elementary school principal, Jeffrey Barile. Jeff’s paternal grandparents emigrated from Italy in the early1900s, his grandfather from Naples and his nana from Salerno. They were married in Boston, but Jeff’s grandfather did not play a significant role in raising his four sons or his grandson. However, his 5’1’’nana set the tone for her family’s pride in their Italian heritage.

Jeff is a member the North End Historical Society and a supporter of the recently opened North End Historical Museum. He is also a member of the Lynn Italian American Citizens Club, and he plays in the club’s Wednesday night bocce league. In 2024, Jeff was recognized by the Lynn City Council for his contributions to the city’s Italian community. It is these family and community experiences along with the reading of two famous North End authors; Stephen Puleo’s book Dark Tide and Patricia Annino’s book Italians of the North End that helped him shape his fictional story. Although, there is a nonfictional component to the story that won’t surprise those who have read Dark Tide.

Briefly, the two protagonists are sixth-grade Italian immigrants living in Boston’s North End in the early 1900s, and from that setting, their story addresses issues of immigration, poverty, bullying, friendship, and tragedy. Jeff maintains that those issues are as relevant today as they were in the 1900s. And, while the main characters are young, he thinks readers of all ages will enjoy Anthony and Gina’s heartwarming story.

In honor of Italian Heritage Month, and with its connection to the North End, Jeffrey Barile is proud to announce that his latest book, Let’s Be Friends is now available on Amazon in paperback and e-book format. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HFF75C2Y/

Also, proceeds from the sale of “Let’s Be Friends” will be donated to the LIACC scholarship fund.