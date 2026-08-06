News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

Ballot question aims to repeal 2024-gun law

The 2026 November election ballot contains an important question that could repeal the 2024-gun safety law.

Question 9 aims to take the current law off the books, putting a dent in efforts to prevent gun violence in the state.

The law establishes critical protection against ghost guns, assault weapons, and more policies geared to make all of the state’s communities safe.

With all the gun violence being widely reported by the news media, it’s hard to believe voters won’t vote to repeal this law.

A yes vote on Question 9 will retain the 2024-gun law.

NEWRA ZLC committee addresses two agenda items

North End Realty, LLC. at the June 28 North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee public meeting announced that a developer is seeking zoning relief from the Boston Board of Appeal to connect the existing first floor commercial space at 81 Prince Street to a new restaurant called Nostra.

A beer and wine license transfer for use in the restaurant will be requested.

The owner of 139-145 Richmond Street is seeking a building and zoning code relief to reform interior changed that will increase the number of residential apartments from 17 to 20 units and add a common roof deck on the six-story building.

The committee will present recommendations at the August 16 NEWRA meeting for a vote.

FOCCP hosts fun lawn games at the park

Lawn games for the kids and adults were hosted by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) was recently held in the west lawn of the park.

Support from sponsors and members, the event drew many local participants that enjoyed lawn games provided by Knucklebones.

They also enjoyed mazes by Giant Jenga, KidFit Elliptical, badminton and much more.

Public Art Exhibit at North End Library

A Geometric as Public Art: Telling a Story exhibit will be displayed at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street on Wednesdays, August 12, 19, 26 at 5:30pm.

Sponsored by the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park the exhibit is a curriculum to speak awareness of geometric shapes of ideas and thoughts and to build connections on common ground.

Jazz in the Park a NEMPAC success

Jazz in the Park on the Greenway, four free performances, sponsored by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) took audiences on a musical journey that highlighted unique and diverse sounds.

The 2026 event was highly successful.

Free Summer Movies at Columbus Park

There are still three movies remaining under the stars at Columbus Park for residents to enjoy on Sunday evenings.

August 9 at 8pm Greece is the Word.

August 16 at 7:50pm The Goonies.

August 23 at 7:45pm Field of Dreams.

Movies are sponsored by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

It’s a great evening in the Park!

Armenian’s Independence Day Celebration September 19

Following the Celebration of America’s Independence Day, the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway, will hold a celebration pf Armenian’s Independence Day on Saturday, September 19.

The event celebrates culture, tradition and heritage through music, dance, storytelling, cuisine and community on the occasion of Armenian’s special day.

It promises to be a great event!

Summer/Fall activity on the Greenway

A wide range of free and seasonal amenities are available at the Rose Kennedy Greenway this summer and fall.

One of the most visited sites in the state, the Greenway will have fitness classes, festivals, markets, public art, food trucks, refreshment fountains, beautiful gardens and much more.

For the schedule visit www.rosekenndygreenway.org.

Dine Out Boston is back through August 15

Dine Out Boston Summer edition is back through August 15 with close to 200 participating restaurants providing diners an opportunity to enjoy delicious deals .

Restaurants will have the chance to bring new patrons to their establishments offering great deals.

This summer there are several new restaurants and for the first time this summer participating restaurants will be serving meals on Saturdays,

Visit: www.DineOutBoston.com for reservations and a full listing of the bi-annual dinning program.

NEW Health celebrates National Health Center Week

Both the North End and Charlestown Community Health Centers celebrated National Health Center Week at the Charlestown site parking lot.

Staff from both centers, patients, residents, friends and neighbors filled the lot for the annual event endorsed by the National Association of Community Health Centers.

The event helps raise awareness about the mission and the accomplishments of America’s Health Centers over the past decade.

The NEW Health celebration featured giveaways, health information, games, balloon art and an ice cream truck.

It also provided an opportunity for community residents to share what they appreciate most about the health center.