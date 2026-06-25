Italian Home for Children’s Emerging Leaders to host inaugural Summer Night’s Trivia in South Boston

Italian Home for Children’s Emerging Leaders Board will host its first-ever Summer Night’s Trivia on Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Publico Street Bistro & Garden, 11 Dorchester Street in South Boston. The lively, after-work gathering will bring together young professionals for competitive team trivia, raffle prizes, networking, and conversation over drinks — all in support of the programs Italian Home has provided to children and families since 1919.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Italian Home for Children, which serves more than 1,500 children, adults, and families each year through its educational, behavioral, and mental health programs. Organizers aim to raise $10,000 to sustain the therapeutic, educational, and residential care the agency provides to young people with complex needs — including children who are often turned away by other providers.

“Our Emerging Leaders are young professionals who care deeply about the wellbeing of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said James Tambone, chair of the Emerging Leaders Board.

“Summer Night’s Trivia is a chance to bring our community together for a fun, low-key evening that makes a real difference for the kids and families Italian Home serves. We’d love to fill the room.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available at four levels — Quizmaster ($1,000), Trivia Wiz ($500), Team Captain ($250), and Wild Card ($100) — each offering event recognition and complimentary tickets. Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring, donating raffle items, or attending can learn more by contacting [email protected].

Tickets and sponsorships are limited and must be confirmed by July 31, 2026, at IHCtrivia26.givesmart.com.

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, Italian Home for Children is a nonprofit behavioral health organization that provides educational, behavioral, and mental health services to children, adults, and families across and beyond Greater Boston. Each year, Italian Home serves more than 1,500 individuals, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Italian Home for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 04-2103799). Learn more at italianhome.org.