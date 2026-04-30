News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

NEMPAC elects new board members

Two of three newly North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) are North End residents.

Jesse St. Louis and Karen Frost join Bruce Rosendahl on the very active volunteer community group that was founded in 2021 to expand access to high quality arts education in the North End and beyond.

Over the years, NEMPAC has produced many quality activities and events for the community to enjoy.

NEWNC Supports for liquor license upgrades

Four North End restaurants seeking to update their current liquor licenses to a full liquor license received the support of the North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) at their April monthly meeting.

Filing for upgrades were: Table by Jen Royle, dba Table, 445 Hanover Street, Libertine, 125 Hanover Street, Al Dente, 109 Salem Street and Benevenuto’s, 111 Salem Street.

If approved these licenses cannot be transferred or sold. If they become available, they must be returned to the state.

NEMPAC Performathon raises record breaking funds

This year’s North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Performathon raised record breaking funds to support tuition assistance and educational programs.

More than 120 NEMPAC students performed at the Urban Wild in Charlestown which surpassed the total fundraising goal.

FOCCP volunteers line trellis with daffodils

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park during Marathon Day placed daffodils along the trellis in the park honoring the victims and survivors of the 2013 bombing in Boston.

The 26.2-mile route was also lined with daffodils. FOCCP put more than 200 plotted plants along the trellis.

After 3pm FOCCP volunteers took some plotted to a local nursing home and also offer them to people passing by.

FOCCCP election of officers

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will hold their annual election of officers and two Directors at Large at the May 5th meeting at the Mariners House, 2nd floor at 6:30pm. Open to the public.

FOCCP annual Social

The Friends of Christopher Columbus (FOCCP) will hold its annual social at Tia’s on Wednesday May 20th from 6-8pm to celebrate 25 years of caring for the park.

The gathering is a chance to connect with neighbors, meet the volunteers, and learn how membership keep this space thriving.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, no RSVP required.