Coletta Zapata calls for workforce pipeline between Wentworth Institute of Technology and City

Special to the Regional Review

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) introduced a hearing to discuss establishing workforce pipeline opportunities between Wentworth Institute of Technology and the City of Boston but specifically the Inspectional Services Department (ISD). Currently, ISD plans examiner positions require a specialized combination of technical training and knowledge of building codes and regulatory standards that is not easily acquired outside of formal academic or professional preparation. The City of Boston has long faced difficulties attracting and retaining qualified candidates due to technical requirements and less competitive compensation compared to the private sector.

“The capacity of our plans examiners directly impacts how quickly housing, commercial, and institutional projects can move forward in Boston, making these roles critical to our development pipeline and housing production goals. These positions require highly specialized technical training and expertise that isn’t easily developed without intentional investment and preparation. We must ensure the City is equipped to meet this demand by strengthening recruitment and fostering a clear pipeline that develops and retains talent right here in Boston,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “This hearing will allow us to explore the feasibility and design of a workforce pipeline between Wentworth Institute of Technology and the City of Boston, expanding the qualified applicant pool and creating meaningful career opportunities.”

Councilor Coletta Zapata sponsored the hearing to explore current staffing levels and recruitment challenges within the plans examiner classification, and to examine how a structured academic-to-municipal workforce pipeline could be developed. The Councilor believes that partnering with Wentworth Institute of Technology, who offer programs in architecture, civil engineering, and construction management, presents an opportunity to expand the talent pipeline, create pathways into public service, and strengthen Boston’s capacity to efficiently process permits.

A hearing will be scheduled in the coming months. Details will be posted on the Councilor’s social media channels.