News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

NWERA votes 10-10 on North Washington Street Project

After the first time the North End/Waterfront Resident’s Association rejected a proposal to construct a 60-foot building at 133-135 North Washington Street with residential units, retail space and an elevator. The owner, with revised plans, went back to NEWRA for support for his proposal.

This time around, the community group was stuck on a 10-10 vote.

NEWRA’s major concern was the project was higher than the 55-foot limitation in the area.

NEWRA Supports 6 Liquor License Upgrades

Six local businesses, (5 on Hanover Street and 1 on Richmond Street) request to upgrade their current licenses to full liquor licenses were supported by the North End Resident’s Association.

The requests were in compliance with the City’s 2025 legislation allowing current licenses to be upgraded.

Approved were: Café Dello Sport, Aria Trattoria, Dolce, Inc., Il Panino Express, Inc., Aqua Pazza, Inc. and Modern Pastry.

The City will make the final decision of approval.

NE Library Author Talk

Author and noted historian Stephen Puleo will be the featured speaker at the Friends of the North End Library’s March 11th Author Talk.

Puleo will tell the story of Charles Sumner, a principled man of unshakable conviction.

The Author Talk starts at 6:00 pm.

Old North Illuminated Puritan Series

A digital speaker series program “Puritan England…2026?” will be held on Wednesday, March 25th, with historian Lori Rogers-Stokes.

The legacy of the 17th Century Group continues to shape the region in several ways.

It was in New England that their culture became especially influential and long-lasting.

Event runs from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. For more information, visit www.oldnort.com/events/.

Boston Harbor Distillery Coming to the Greenway

Boston Harbor Distillery and the Greenway Conservancy have partnered to be the new beverage garden on the park starting this Spring.

The distillery will be located across from the Boston Harbor Hotel and International Place at the corner of Hight Street and Atlantic Avenue.

The distillery brings new offerings and local flavor to The Greenway’s beverage garden.

Celebrates 100th Birthday

On Valentine’s Day, Mary Romano celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. Happy belated 100th birthday, Mary.