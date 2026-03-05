NEW Health Announces New Dental Services; Expanding Modern Orthodontic Care

Special to the Regional Review

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health), a community health center in Boston, announces the launch of new dental services: ClearCorrect aligners and 3D printing services for faster, more convenient and more affordable dental care. These are in addition to new facial cosmetic services that launched in fall of 2025.

NEW Health has added ClearCorrect clear aligner therapy to its dental services, expanding access to modern orthodontic care within our community.

ClearCorrect provides customized treatment plans using advanced digital technology to gradually and predictably align teeth. The aligners are clear, removable, and designed for comfort, allowing patients to eat, brush, and floss normally without brackets or wires. Offered at competitive pricing compared to other area providers, ClearCorrect at NEW Health makes high quality orthodontic care more accessible for those seeking a discreet alternative to traditional braces.

NEW Health now also offers 3D printing services with cutting-edge technology. The dental team is trained to scan and print a variety of products—many available the same day as a patient’s appointment, including: Crowns, Occlusal/Night Guards, Athletic Mouthguards, Clear Retainers, Veneers, Ceramic Inlays, and Onlays.

“We are always looking for new ways to expand our services to provide what our patients are looking for, while at the same time supporting and maintaining our core mission of being a community health center,” said Vincenzo “Vin” Scibelli, NEW Health CEO. “We look forward to welcoming new dental patients in 2026.”

These new services are an expansion of the already robust dental department at NEW Health, which also provides comprehensive dental examinations, digital radiography, professional dental cleanings, tooth-colored restorations, teeth whitening treatments, removable dentures, root canal therapy, oral surgery, restoration of dental implants, and pediatric dentistry.

New facial cosmetic services also launched in fall of 2025. Licensed and certified dentists provide Botox and dermal filler treatments designed to refresh appearance and enhance natural beauty. With advanced training and an expert understanding of facial aesthetics, they bring both artistry and precision to every treatment for natural-looking results in a trusted health care environment. These quick, non-surgical treatments provide results with little to no downtime and NEW Health dentists, Dr. Elodia Kore and Dr. Erika Omansky, are highly trained to deliver all services with expertise and compassion.

The services are open to all – those who are interested do not need to be primary dental care patients at NEW Health, although they will undergo a comprehensive exam with a NEW Health clinician.

Facial cosmetic services are available at out-of-pocket costs, but at competitive prices. For other dental services, NEW Health Dental accepts most major insurances, including MassHealth and Commonwealth Care Alliance. Free consultations at the North End location (332 Hanover Street in Boston) can be scheduled by calling (617) 643-8070.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health is a 2025 Health Center Quality Leader (HCQL), receiving a Gold badge from the Health Resources and Services Administration, among the top 10% of health centers nationwide. NEW Health also received HRSA Quality Badges for Heart Health, Cancer Screening, Advancing Health IT, and Preventive Health.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.