Need help Affording Food?

Call Project Bread’s toll-free FoodSource hotline

When food costs compete with heating bills and rent, many Massachusetts families are facing impossible choices.The uncertainty around nutrition policy changes makes the situation even more challenging. If you or your family need help accessing food, call Project Bread’s toll-free FoodSource Hotline today at 1-800-645-8333.

The FoodSource Hotline connects residents to resources right now. Trained counselors help with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), share resources on the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), connect families to free meals for children, and locate emergency food programs like community meals and food pantries. The hotline also provides referrals to other federal nutrition programs, like Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

Whether you’re a college student, a senior, or a family facing hardship, the FoodSource Hotline provides confidential, free support. The hotline is recommended by the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for support, available in more than 180 languages.

Get Help Now: If you are struggling with food insecurity, call 1-800-645-8333. Visit projectbread.org for more information and resources in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Haitian Creole.