North End Athletic Association and BCYF Nazzaro Center Offer Indoor Futsol Program

With the 2026 World Cup quickly approaching this summer — and Boston proudly serving as a host city — there’s no better time for our young athletes to begin their own journey. That’s why the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) and BCYF Nazzaro Center Director Marlo D’Anna are thrilled to present The Road to the World Cup Tournament, a winter indoor futsal program, happening right in the heart of the North End!

Our 10-week season kicks off on January 8th and runs through March 19th, with no games during February school vacation. All games will be played on Thursday evenings between 5:30pm–8:30pm, with each team playing one game per week. We’ll open with one exciting week of practice and evaluations to form balanced, competitive teams. Then the real journey begins: eight high-energy weeks of World Cup play. On the final week of the program, we will have The Road to the World Cup Final, where the two highest-ranked country teams based on regular-season standings will square off for the World Cup trophy. The game will be followed by an Awards Ceremony for all participants.

We’re accepting up to 60 players (and will form 6 teams total). Boys and girls of all skill levels ages 7–10 (age as of 12/31/25 — no exceptions) are welcome. Each team will represent a different country and be provided with World Cup country team jersey. Sean Drummy and Jose Truzman from the NEAA’s fall season Boston Falcons will organize the tournament.

Registration for the Road to the World Cup program is completely FREE. All practices and games will take place at: BCYF Nazzaro Center — 30 North Bennet Street

Register your child here: https://www.neaasports.org/neaa-futsal deadline to register is 12/26/25.

Parents: If you are interested in coaching a team please email Sean and/or Jose: [email protected], [email protected] Coaches will need to pass a CORI Check.

We can’t wait to kick off this thrilling Road to the World Cup adventure with our North End families.