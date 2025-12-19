News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

NEWRA ZLC supports 210 Hanover Street restaurant proposal

A letter of no objection for a common victualler (no alcohol) for a sit-down restaurant at 210 Hanover Street will be sent to City Hall by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association Zoning and Licensing Committee.

Maria Forno, Dolvero, LLC filed for the license that calls for serving all day breakfast and pizza daily from 6am to 2pm with takeout service.

Residents did not like the operating hours so the proposed hours were changed to 5am to 12am resulting in the support from NEWRA.

A proposal for a six-story building and a common victualler license with 13 residential units, ground floor retail and an elevator at 133-135 North Washington Street was deferred to the committee’s February meeting to give the developer and residents more time to possibly iron out their differences.

FONEL election of officers at January meeting

Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) have postponed its December Board meeting and will reconvene in January when the annual election of officers will be held.

Any member who has paid their 2025 dues can nominate themselves or any other paid-up member.

Nominations can be made by email [email protected] received by noon on December 31 or made in person at the meeting prior to the election being held.

Several nominations have already been made: President Alexandra Salmon, Vice President Rita Pagliuca, Treasurer Gail Hudak and Secretary/Clerk John O’Reilly.

Knights hold children Christmas celebration

The annual children’s (under 12) Christmas celebration hosted by the Knights of Columbus, Ausonia Council #1513 was a terrific event enjoyed by many North End children.

Children received a gift and took photos with Santa Claus.

Coffee with a Cop at local Caffe

Residents recently sat down with Boston Police at Caffe Dello Sport, 308 Hanover Street for coffee and conversation from 10-11am.

There were no speeches or an agenda just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know officers in the North End.

Free coffee and a Boston Police travel mug were given to attendees,

Conversation in Poem at Library

Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) recently held a Conversation in Poems featuring acclaimed local authors Julia Lisella and Carla Panciera.

The evening highlighted their award-winning poetry and pomes, offering an engaging celebration of contemporary literary voices.