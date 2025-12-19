NEWNC Supports 97 Salem Street Condominiums

By Phil Orlandella

Frigid weather didn’t stop residents from going to North Bennet Street Community Center for the December North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting.

Residents attended to oppose or support three agenda items that could have an important impact in their neck of the woods.

A request by Peter Alfe, owner/trustee of 97 Salem Street for an occupancy change from retail/office to bakery/retail on the first floor and five residential units above the bakery received support from the community group.

Plans call for a five-story vertical addition with a proposed building height and two private roof decks.

Project requires a zoning variance for excessive height insufficient rear yard setback and a roof structure head house violation correction.

Some residents spoke in opposition sighting several issues that will affect them and their property. However, the board was satisfied with changes made and voted 3-1 in favor of the proposal with some changes made.

NEWCN also supported a request by Dolive LLC, d/b/a Maria Forno for a common victualler license (non- alcohol) for a sit-down serving breakfast and pizza from 5am to midnight. The applicant agreed to change the original hours of 6am to 2am and received approval. A permit of takeout service is required.

Several residents (abutters) voiced their opposition for construction of a new six-story building at 133-135 North Washington Street claiming several problems with construction issues.

Plans call for 13 residential units, ground floor retail and elevator.

NEWRA asked the developer to see if changers could be made to address community issues and return to the community group’s January meeting. He did, creating no vote on the proposal.