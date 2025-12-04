North End favorites earn Michelin nods in inaugural Boston Guide

The prestigious Michelin Guide has officially touched down in Boston, unveiling its inaugural 2025 selection. While the city’s first-ever Michelin Star was awarded to a South End omakase counter, the historic North End proved its enduring culinary relevance with two of its most beloved institutions earning spots on the highly respected “Michelin Recommended” list.

Carmelina’s on Hanover Street was recognized for its bold, Sicilian-inspired comfort food. Known for its “mother-approved” open kitchen and hearty portions, the guide highlighted the restaurant’s seafood-forward menu, where dishes like the spicy lobster ravioli and littleneck clams take center stage.

Joining it on the recommended list is Neptune Oyster, the legendary Salem Street seafood spot. Famous for its warm buttered lobster rolls and extensive raw bar, Neptune’s inclusion underscores the North End’s status as a premier destination for world-class New England seafood.

Across the City

The guide awarded its sole One Michelin Star to 311 Omakase in the South End. Located on the ground floor of a rowhouse, this intimate chef’s counter is the vision of Chef Wei Fa Chen. The guide praised the spot for its impressive nigiri and cooked items, such as fried longtooth grouper, served on seasonal ceramic platters imported from Kyoto and Asheville.

Six restaurants received the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes high-quality cooking at a good value:

• Fox & The Knife (South Boston): Chef Karen Akunowicz’s first spot draws inspiration from her time in Italy, serving up warm focaccia and “enormously satisfying” pastas like wild boar Bolognese.

• Bar Volpe (South Boston): Akunowicz’s second entry focuses on southern Italian cuisine, featuring salt cod fritters and house-made pastas like spaghetti al limone.

• Mahaniyom (Brookline): A Thai small-plates spot praised for its “highly original menu” and creative cocktails like the Thai tea-infused Sazerac.

• Jahunger (Cambridge): Specializing in Uyghur cuisine from China’s Xinjiang region, this spot is famous for its “deliciously chewy” hand-pulled noodles.

• Pagu (Cambridge): Chef Tracy Chang’s flagship offers a fun fusion menu taking cues from Spain and Asia, featuring dishes ranging from patatas bravas to crab laksa.

• Sumiao Hunan Kitchen (Cambridge): One of the few area restaurants specializing in Hunanese cuisine, recognized for its spicy, crunchy cucumbers and stir-fried rice noodles.