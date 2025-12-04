News, Notes and Whatever

City taking trash collection survey

Trash collection in Boston, especially in the North End, has always been a major problem.

Sometimes the collection is OK but most of the it is a KO.

In an effort to collect information on how to improve collection, the City of Boston, partnering with Harvard Kennedy School hopes to obtain feedback and recommendations from the public on how to improve the trash collection system.

Placing trash out properly and on time has been a problem in the North End for some time now.

November Food Drive

The NEW Health November food drive that compliments its monthly produce distribution was a success.

The program provides a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to North End patients referred by their care providers.

Donors can purchase and ship any item listed on Amazon.com for the next food drive.

Chess Club offered at the Library

A chess club for adults and kids is taking place at the North End Library on Parmenter Street.

Both clubs are held on Mondays with adults from all ages running from 2:30-3:30pm and the kids from 2nd to 6th grades playing from 3:30-4:30pm.

Clubs will feature a volunteer instructor, No prior chess experience is needed, just a wiliness to learn and have fun.

Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) are sponsoring the clubs.

Public Service Award

A celebration hosted by the Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) was recently held to honor staff member Mari McCullough who was awarded the Henry L. Shattuck 2025 Public Service Award.

It was a great turnout to recognize her achievement.

Move for library renovations moving forward

The movement by the Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) sub-committee to have needed renovations at the library on Parmenter Street and to secure some modern equipment has received community support.

Currently, the committee is developing a plan to present to the city and City Council outlining what needs to be done.

Armenian Heritage Park holiday tradition

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway will hold their tradi-tional Holiday Candlelight Labyrinth Walk in Peace and Harmony on Sunday, December 7 beginning at 4:45pm.

Participants can write a wish on a ribbon to place on The Wishing Tree, enjoy hot chocolate and sweet treats, receive a card with a dove to decorate and meet new and old friends.

Bring a winter hat, scarf or gloves to support ABCD’s winter clothing drive.

Conversation in Poems at the Library

The North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street will hold a Conversation in Poems with Julia Lisella and Carla Panciera on December 10 from 6:30-7:30pm.

The event is free and open to the public.