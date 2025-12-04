ABCD North End/West End NSC hosts Holiday Celebration

The Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) invites the community to its annual December holiday celebration on Friday, December 19th at 12:00 p.m..

The celebration is a wonderful opportunity to gather together to enjoy a hot lunch and celebrate the season with the community.

The event will be held at the ABCD North End location at 1 Michelangelo Street, Boston, MA 02113.

RSVP is encouraged by calling 617-523-8125. The ABCD North End/West End NSC Team encourages sharing the invitation with anyone who may be interested.