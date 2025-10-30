Licensing Board Approves Four New Liquor Licenses

Special to the Regional Review

The City of Boston Licensing Board has approved four new liquor licenses for restaurants across Boston. The approved applicants are located in East Boston, Roxbury, and the South End.

“These zipcode-restricted licenses awarded to local businesses will strengthen our neighborhoods, expand opportunities for business owners, and support the vibrancy of Boston’s communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage local businesses throughout the city to continue to apply and look forward to supporting these businesses as they continue to thrive and anchor our neighborhoods.”

“Our focus continues to be ensuring these onramps to economic opportunity find their way into the hands of the small business owners who make our neighborhoods vibrant and unique,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “I appreciate the Boston Licensing Board’s continued effort to award neighborhood restricted liquor licenses, allowing small restaurants to take full advantage of this tool. The City of Boston will continue to support both applicants and awardees to ensure the stability of small businesses throughout the city.”

After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This new batch is the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City has the ability to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created:

• 195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years

• 15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces

• 12 transferable all alcohol licenses

• 3 all alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton

In early 2025, the Licensing Board approved 37 new liquor licenses. During the summer, the Licensing Board approved 21 neighborhood restricted licenses and three community space licenses. The list of applications approved today is as follows:

South End (02118)

• El Barrio Mexican Grill, All Alcohol

• Mondo, All Alcohol

Roxbury (02119)

• The Mix Vault, All Alcohol

East Boston (02128)

• Bono Restaurant and Catering, All Alcohol

The City has ramped up efforts to increase applications for the remainder of the 2025 neighborhood restricted licenses. The remaining 65 neighborhood restricted licenses will become available on January 1, 2026, allowing small business owners in communities like East Boston and the South End to access these opportunities. The deadline for consideration will be announced soon.

“The transformative liquor license legislation is continuing to pay off for our city’s neighborhoods with thriving restaurants, new jobs, and a boost to our culinary scene,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4), who authored the original home-rule petition to create zip code-restricted liquor licenses. “It continues to be a game-changer for our residents and businesses in Boston to access an opportunity that was previously out of reach.”

“It’s incredible to see businesses like The Mix expanding their brand into Roxbury as ‘The Vault’ and thriving in spaces that once symbolized exclusion in our city,” said State Senator Liz Miranda (Second Suffolk District). “This progress is exactly what we envisioned when we fought to make Boston’s liquor licensing process more equitable and ensuring that communities like ours can thrive, celebrate, and create opportunity. The success of The Mix is a testament to the power of local ownership and the importance of policy that truly reflects the people it serves.”

“Congratulations. Bono has been a stable in the community and to see this small family owned business grow in East Boston shows the American dream is alive and well,” said State Senator Lydia Edwards.

“I am excited to see how the passage of this legislation has expanded access to small business and restaurant ownership in our communities,” said State Representative Chris Worrell. “The utilization of every license created brings new economic opportunity to Boston and increased vitality to our local business districts.”

“Bono nourishes our neighbors and contributes significantly to civic life in East Boston,” said State Representative Adrian Madaro. “I am thrilled they have been awarded a full liquor license, which will unlock new opportunities for them to innovate and enhance the economic vitality of our community.”

“These new liquor licenses not only give residents and visitors more reasons to dine locally, but also contribute to a vibrant, welcoming neighborhood economy,” said State Representative John Moran. “By supporting local businesses and expanding dining options, we are helping to create more jobs, attract visitors, and strengthen our community’s economic vitality.”

“We appreciate these thoughtful applications and are encouraged by the continued interest in these new liquor licenses,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “We look forward to reviewing additional applications and are here to help applicants throughout the process.”

The businesses approved today completed the application and community process prior to May 23, qualifying them for the second round of the allocation process.

When reviewing additional applications, the Board will continue to factor in evolving neighborhood needs, market realities, the strength and sustainability of an establishment’s business plan, and the applicant’s ability to further economic growth for surrounding businesses.

Potential liquor license applicants are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible. The Mayor’s Office of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and Office of Small Business staff will continue to support potential applicants. The City of Boston Licensing Board hosts virtual office hours addressing the liquor license application process. Applicants can also make a drop-in appointment with the Boston Licensing Board at City Hall, Room 809 by contacting 617-635-4170 or emailing [email protected].

Learn more about applying for a liquor license on the Licensing Board website.