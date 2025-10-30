Knights of Columbus Thanks Community for Memorable Columbus Day

Special to the Regional Review

Ausonia Council 1513, Knights of Columbus, coordinated several festivities concentrating on Faith, Family and Charity over the Columbus Day weekend to celebrate their Italian American heritage and ful?ll their charitable mission. The Knights appreciate and are thankful for the overwhelming support and enthusiastic participation of St. Leonard’s parishioners and their North End neighbors. The activities included:

• Tootsie Roll Drive. Before and after each Mass on Sunday, the Knights conducted their annual charity drive to raise money to help people with intellectual disabilities. Ausonia Council appreciates the generosity of St. Leonard’s parishioners and the community for their contributions. Grand Knight John Pagliuca said 100% of the proceeds go to the Massachusetts Knights of Columbus Charity Fund. Joined by Ausonia’s District Deputy Bob Rolinson, council members John Pagliuca, Joe Sgarano, John Romano, John Fiumara, Richard Fiumara, Kenny Lanza, Richard Fiumara Jr. and Stephen Scapicchio collected for the Tootsie Roll Drive.

• Blessing of the Christopher Columbus Statue. After the noon Mass, there was an o?cial dedication and blessing of the Christopher Columbus Statue at the Peace Garden of St. Leonard’s Parish. Ausonia Council 1513 had gifted the statue to the parish after its restoration. Fr. Mike Della Penna, Pastor of the parish and Chaplain of Ausonia Council, led hundreds of parishioners, members of Ausonia Council and several Knights of Columbus o?cials in prayer and a special blessing for the statue. Fr. Mike said that Christopher Columbus, a secular Franciscan, was in the perfect location at the Peace Garden between 2 Franciscan saints (St. Anthony and St. Padre Pio).

Past Grand Knight John Fiumara explained the council’s e?orts to restore and ?nd a permanent place for Christopher Columbus. Grand Knight John Pagliuca acknowledged members Stephen Velleca and Louis Cavagnaro, whose construction companies were instrumental in the relocation of the statue as well as the Post-Gazette and Regional Review for raising public awareness about the Christopher Columbus Statue issue over the years. Following the dedication, the Knights hosted a family-style luncheon in the church hall. GK Pagliuca gave a special thanks to Dr. Anthony Bova and Bova Bakery for donating the bread and desserts, Umberto’s for the pizza, and Fr. Mike Della Penna, Denise Fiumara, council o?cers and St. Joseph’s Society for helping with the dinner.

• Ausonia Council 1513 Scholarships. On Monday, October 13, Ausonia Council held a reception for the scholarship winners of the 2025 Ausonia Council Scholarship Program. The council awarded 8 scholarships this year. Grand Knight John Pagliuca presented the scholarships to Richard Bova, Cameron Esposito, John D’Amico, Maria Peterlin, Kai Capitumini, Richard Wells, Anna Magno and Carmen Ward.

GK Pagliuca also recognized and thanked Chris Romano for designing the scholarship application process.