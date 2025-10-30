Fall Fitness Series Offered by Boston Parks and Rec Runs through November 15

Special to the Regional Review

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are pleased to announce the 2025 Boston Parks Fall Fitness Series, sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. The series will offer free weekly classes in City of Boston parks through November 15.

This fall, Bostonians can enjoy a variety of healthy activities, including Walking Group, Barre Fusion, HIIT, Kick-It, Tai Chi, ZUMBA® Gold, and more. Classes are designed for all skill levels and ages, with options that are family-friendly, age-friendly, and welcoming to those who may be new to fitness.

“Our parks are more than just green spaces, they’re vibrant places where Bostonians of all ages can move, connect, and thrive,” said Cathy Baker-Eclipse, Interim Commissioner of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re grateful for our partnership with the Boston Public Health Commission and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, which help bring free, accessible fitness programming and community connection directly into our neighborhoods this fall season.”

“The Fall Fitness Series is a wonderful opportunity for residents of all ages to enjoy Boston’s beautiful parks, while participating in free and accessible activities that can improve health and well-being,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Resources like these free classes help reduce the risk of chronic disease, which is one of the goals of Live Long and Well, our citywide population health equity agenda. By improving access to safe spaces where everyone can engage in physical activity, we are ensuring that Boston is a city where all residents can thrive.”

For more information and to pre-register for classes please visit Boston.gov/fitness.

Through this citywide initiative, the Parks Department and BPHC aim to reduce barriers to active living and provide more opportunities for Boston residents to stay healthy and active throughout the fall. Continuing on the success of the 2025 Parks Summer Fitness Series, the fall series offers the opportunity for residents to stay active during shorter daylight hours while enjoying safe, accessible outdoor options. All classes are free and open to the public.

