NEWRA Supports Endicott Street Occupancy Change

By Phil Orlandella

A change of occupancy request to convert the first-floor unit at 94-96 Endicott Street to convert the unit into residential was supported by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association at its October 9 monthly meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center.

Building plans for existing three residential units were presented

Rory Harrington, Chairperson of the Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) Renovations Subcommittee updated NEWRA on their quest to renovate and secure modern equipment for the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street.

Members of the Boston Police, as they usually do at NEWRA meetings, presented an update on public safety.

Chris Cook, Executive Director of Rose Kennedy Greenway advised the community group of strategic plans for the Greenway and winter activities.

NEWRA also elected officers at the meeting. Elected were: President Cheryl Delgreco, Vice President Jenn Crampton, Secretary Mary Ann D’Amato, Sergeant at Arms Gretchen Gallager.