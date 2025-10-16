Educators Support Endeavor for Library Renovations

By Phil Orlandella

Several teachers and a principal from the Eliot and St. John Schools have expressed how essential the North End Library is to their teaching and student’s education.

Letters have been sent to the Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) whose Renovation Subcommittee is pursuing the mayor and Boston City Council to place enough funding in the city’s 2026 budget needed for updated equipment and renovations at the 25 Parmenter Street location.

“Local library goers and other residents have been solicited to support and take part in this worthy cause,” according to Subcommittee Chairperson Rory Harrington. “Community groups and organizations are also being sought to accomplish this important goal.”

“Our K-8 curriculum at the Eliot school uses the North End Library as an extension of our classrooms. The library is aging and overdue for infrastructure improvements. Investment in this neighborhood resource directly supports local public school students.”

Tracy Griffith

Principal & Executive Director, Eliot K-8 Innovation School

“The North End Library has been such a valuable part of my 2nd grade classroom. Ms. Mari has generously supplied me with books without hesitation, making sure my students always have access to new and engaging reading materials. This support has allowed me to keep my classroom library fresh and exciting, while also helping students discover stories and topics that capture their interests. Beyond providing books, the library itself has become an extension of our classroom. We even get to visit during the school year and during summer acceleration. These visits allow students to explore a wide variety of texts, build independence as readers, and experience the joy of being part of a larger reading community. The partnership with the l ibrary truly enriches our learning and fosters a love of reading that goes beyond the classroom.”

McKenzie Lucie

2nd Grade Teacher,

Eliot K-8 Innovation School

“The North End branch of the BPL has been integral to my second-grade classroom. Not only have kids been able to explore and grow their love for reading, the library has been an i ndispensable resource for helping gather books for our book clubs. Ms. Mari and the library have helped turn hesitant readers into bookworms. With the library just a short walk away, my class has been able to discover countless series and grow their comprehension, fluency, and passion.”

Sarah Chan

2nd Grade Teacher,

Eliot K-8 Innovation School

“The North End Branch is a valuable resource for our students. It extends learning beyond the classroom, giving our students access to numerous books and programs that spark curiosity and build a lifelong love of reading. As a teacher, I see how much the North End Branch means to my students. They stop there to get lost in a good book and spark their imagination. It is truly a place where they can be excited about reading, which is so important for their growth as young readers. Just as importantly, the branch is a welcoming center for families and the community, as they are consistently providing programs and events for the North End community and our school to enjoy.”

Lauren O’Neill

2nd Grade Teacher,

St. John School

“Public libraries have been a constant in my life, from my own childhood ( and adult) visits to now bringing my students there. It is a place that opens new and exciting worlds, builds a love of reading, and creates lifelong library goers. The librarians are always welcoming and supportive, helping children discover new books and making every visit meaningful. For my students, the branch extends learning beyond the classroom and offers a warm space where families and the community can come together.”

Jen Leone

K5 Teacher, St. John School