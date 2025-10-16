CASA Greets Judges, Community Leaders, and Supporters at Open House

Special to the Regional Review

Boston Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted judges, community leaders, and supporters at their new headquarters at 151 Merrimac Street, celebrating unprecedented growth while highlighting the urgent need for more advocates. The organization is currently serving 332 children—the most in its history—representing 20% year-over-year growth as part of an ambitious plan to serve 47% of eligible children by 2028.

Executive Director Nicole Stewart outlined Boston CASA’s remarkable progress, noting this is the first year the organization has conducted three volunteer trainings, with 75 volunteers trained in the current fiscal year. “Three years ago, we launched this audacious, bold growth plan, and honestly, we didn’t see how we were going to achieve it,” Stewart said. “But step by step, here we are—serving more children than ever before while maintaining the quality advocacy that makes the difference.”

The judicial system’s strong support was evident with Suffolk County judges in attendance, including Terry Craven, Recall Judge and Former First Justice of Suffolk County Juvenile Court. Research shows that 92% of judges say CASAs improve long-term outcomes for children, 83% say CASAs help ensure children access critical services, and 80% say CASAs promote psychological well-being.

“CASAs are the secret ingredient in difficult cases,” Craven said. “You are the eyes and ears in the court. Oftentimes we’ll get a set of facts, and somewhere in between those roles are these canyons of facts, these dark canyons that we don’t get to see. Because of you, we are able to make the best decision for that child in that moment.”

The evening featured powerful testimony from El’Asia Williams, a member of Boston CASA’s Youth Advisory Board, who shared her experience entering foster care at age eight. “Most of these kids are coming out of really traumatic experiences, and not all of them are really taken out of that experience, but put into another traumatic experience,” Williams said. “It’s important to recognize that you’re working with a tiny human being just like yourself […] and we have the resources and things that we could be using to help these children.”

Williams praised her CASA, Erin Margolius: “She really shows me that I have a voice, and I’m a human being as well, and I have feelings too, and that I’m really just trying to live life like everyone else.”

Margolius, who has served as a CASA since 2017, emphasized the organization’s commitment to long-term relationships. “This is an organization that allows relationships to flourish over years, if necessary. You don’t have a term limit. You stay and you get the job done, and you help your child,” Margolius said.

The Youth Advisory Board, now in its third year, represents Boston CASA’s commitment to centering youth voices in their work. Williams is preparing a presentation titled “Understanding the Whole Youth in the Foster Care System” for the organization’s Youth Advisory Board forum on November 1 in Cambridge. The forum will amplify foster youth experiences and share their recommendations for creating a better system.