North End Sub Committee Seeks Library Renovations

By Phil Orlandella

In 2013, the Boston Public Library (BPL) identified the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street, as one of six branches that qualified for a future capital project.

Twelve years later, BPL has still not delivered any restoration hope for the library, which has been bypassed for much needed restorations.

Reportedly, since 2016, renovations have taken place at five locations and six others have begun construction, leaving the North End branch out of the mix on the original list that was identified.

Multiple branches which were not on the list have surged ahead of the North End.

This has prompted North End resident Rory Harrinton to form a North End Library Renovation Sub Committee, which he chairs, to gather community support to renovate the library.

Harrington said, “The goal of the committee, through community support, is to ensure the library receives much needed renovations as soon as possible.”

The Committee has already met with the BPL Neighborhood Services Department to convince then there is neighborhood support to upgrade their library, which was built in 1965 and has a rich history of great community services.

Another public meeting is scheduled for this September.

“It (the library) no longer fully meets the evolving needs of our community,” Harrington said. He encourages residents to attend the next meeting and express their support for library renovation.

“We need a welcoming, accessible and modernized space for generations to come,” Harrington said.

He noted, “Remember that in 2013, BPL systems wide review uncovered the urgent need for substantial renovations at the library, yet the North End branch has been continuously bypassed.”

The Committee is also seeking support from local elected officials.