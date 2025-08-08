News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

RUFF a community asset

For many years, Responsible Urbanites For Fido (RUFF) has played a significant role to help keep the North End clean and healthy.

The group of pet owners are responsible for the community to have two dog parks, one in DeFilippo Playground and the other on Richmond Street.

The parks offer dog owners a place to curb and pick-up after their pets, avoiding the use of community sidewalks and public parks and playgrounds.

It’s also a great place for dogs to run around and play with other pets, relieving some of the stress from being indoors.

The group has also participated in many community cleanups and there is no question RUFF plays a key role in helping to keep the community healthy and clean.

Geraldine Marshall Scholarship applications available

For the 11th year, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) continues to provide the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship (a full year) for North End children and teens under 18 years old.

The scholarship provides enrollment in NEMPAC music lessons or an art enrichment of their choice.

Funds for the scholarship come from the annual Cornhole Classic held on the Greenway, and it honors State Representative Aaron Michlewitz’s mother.

Marshall, a North End resident for five decades valued children and the arts. She passed away at the age of 68.

Applications are available by calling 857-239-9997.

Deadline is August 24 and scholarships will be given on September 3.

Many Community events held by Cares

A series of community activities and events offered by North End Cares “Hot Summer Days and Cool North End Nights,” were held in July and August and were enjoyed by many friends, neighbors and others.

It all started with the annual Alvaro Johnny Paolo Bocce Tournament, next was the annual Emily Pugliano/Bobby DeCristoforo Sunset Boat Cruise, followed by National Night Out at the Paul Revere Mall (Prado).

A family Movie Night Under the Stars was held at the Nazzaro Center Playground. This afternoon, August 7 a Fund Fest at the Mirabella Pool.

Sip, Sail, Support-FOCCP Sunset Cruise

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) annual Sunset Cruise Fundraiser on board the Odyssey set sail from Rowes Wharf this past Tuesday, August 5.

It was smooth sailing from 6 -8:30pm with friends, neighbors and FOCCP members who enjoyed great food, dancing and beverages while supporting FOCCP’s Fall Festival (Oct. 18).

Cruisers also bid on amazing silent auction items while having fun time traveling through Boston Harbor.

Prizes included a behind the scenes Franklin Park Zoo tour, restaurant gift certificates and more.

Every bid helped create a free community event that brings hundreds of families to the park for a fun afternoon.

Boston Harbor Cruises once again donated the use of the Odyssey.

Johnny Paolo 18th Bocce Tournament winners

The 18th Johnny Paolo Bocce Tournament, held at Langone Park was captured by Case Mac and Christopher Cross, Robyn Reed and Vito Aluia rolled their way into second place and third place was picked up by Alex Keating and George Ancede.

The annual event raised over $ 3,800. Some of the proceeds will go toward purchasing new bocce sets for the courts on Commercial Street, with the rest going to this year’s Charity of choice The Parkinson’s Foundation.

Copps Hill Burying Grounds awarded Achievement Recognition

Once labeled the North End Burying Grounds located on the top of Charter Street overlooking Boston Harbor, Copps Hill Burying Ground has been recognized as a 2025 Preservation Achievement Award by the Boston Preservation Alliance.

The award recognizes the city’s extensive efforts to restore the most visited site on the Freedom Trail. The site was built in 1650.

FOCCP Fall Festival

There is a great way for families to bring in the Fall by attending the always fun filled Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) annual Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, October 18 at the park.

This is a very popular and well attended community activity that seems to get bigger and better each year, offering families a chance to enjoy fall arts and crafts, pumpkins and much more.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

The Playway a guide to family destination and activities

The Playway a guide to family friendly destinations and programming to delight, engage and inspire visitors of all ages along Boston’s iconic Rose Kennedy Greenway will be available on Friday, August 9 at the Greenway’s Tractor and Truck Day and at partnering local cultural destinations to the park on Monday, August 11.

Playway highlights the connectivity of many downtown Boston attractions including the Greenway.

The physical map and limited Playway stickers are also available.

Playway highlights free attractions and activities for the entire family.

BPD hosts second Putting for Parks Golf Tournament

George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park will be the site of the second Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s fun filled and competitive Putting for Parks that usually finds many golfers teeing off for the fundraiser.

The event brings the community together for a day on the greens to benefit the many free youth sports and fitness programming offered by the department’s recreation division.

The tournament kicks off with registration at 8am, followed by a 9am shotgun start for an 18-hole contest.

Proceeds from the tournament will support free youth sports programs throughout the city, serving over 20,000 participants.

August 20 is the day of the tournament; registration closes September 28.

Visit www.boston.gov/puttingparks for more information about entrance fees.

NEMPAC to present Tuition Assistance Scholarships

Now that the deadline has passed for applying for this year’s North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Tuition Assistance program, the awardees will be named soon.

Students of all ages and skills including adults, were eligible for NEMPAC’s private lessons.