Boston Invited to Join the World Cities Culture Forum

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that Boston has been officially invited to join the World Culture Cities Forum, a global network of more than 45 cities across six continents united in using culture to shape more inclusive, creative, and resilient cities. Boston becomes the sixth U.S. city—alongside New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Austin—to join the Forum with international cities including Paris, London, and Tokyo. This milestone underscores Boston’s leadership in cultural equity, leadership in expanding access to creative innovation, and its historic role as a hub of education and civic engagement.

“It is an honor to receive an invitation to join this unique partnership, alongside 45 peer cities in the World Culture Cities Forum,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We look forward to sharing Boston’s rich history, diverse communities, and creative energy and learn how we can strengthen our city’s role as a global cultural leader. We are excited to share Boston’s successes and learn from partner cities around the world.”

Under the leadership of Mayor Michelle Wu, the City has transformed the way arts and culture is supported and created in Boston—creating access for a new generation, preserving and expanding cultural space, and reinventing the public art landscape of a city known more for its revolutionary era monuments.

With initiatives like Boston Family Days, Mayor Wu and the City have opened the doors to Boston’s world-class cultural institutions to more than 60,000 Boston youth and their families. In Brighton, the City secured 290 North Beacon Street to create 40,000 sq ft of affordable music rehearsal/recording studio alongside deeply affordable public housing. And with the launch of Un-monument—the largest-ever investment in public arts programming in our city’s history—and the first Boston Public Art Triennial, Boston is making its mark as a global leader in public art.

“I’m delighted Boston is joining this network of global cities committed to embedding cultural infrastructure into the fabric of their cities,” said Joseph Henry, Director of Cultural Planning, Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture (MOAC). “Our vision is for Boston to be a space of cultural production, education and civic innovation, and access to the Forum will strengthen our ability to collaborate, exchange ideas, and learn from our peers from around the world. Boston is home to world-class talent, and we are excited to elevate them on the global stage.”

The World Cities Culture Forum connects civic leaders around the globe to exchange ideas, share knowledge and data, and develop collaborative responses to global challenges such as climate change, rapid technological shifts, cultural displacement, and equitable economic growth. The Forum champions the belief that culture is the golden thread of urban policy—creating jobs, attracting tourism, strengthening communities, and improving health and well-being.

As a member of the World Cities Culture Forum, Boston will participate in global policy exchanges, contribute to international research initiatives, and collaborate with other cities to develop cultural policies that improve life for all residents. The City is eager to use the Forum as an opportunity to work on new emerging policy and research topics.

In October 2025, representatives from Boston will join mayors, culture commissioners, and city policymakers from around the world in Amsterdam at the 2025 World Cities Culture Summit. Boston will also be included in the World Cities Culture Trends Report, a widely used publication for policymakers, researchers, and media that provides a global snapshot of culture’s role in cities.

World Cities Culture Forum was founded in 2012 around the belief that global cities can achieve more by working together and being generous with ideas.

“I’m delighted to welcome Boston to our global network of creative cities and civic leaders,” said Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor of London for Culture and the Creative Industries & Chair of World Cities Culture Forum. “Culture is an essential ingredient in the success of cities, bringing together communities and supporting fairness, inclusion and prosperity. Through the World Cities Culture Forum, we are using the power of culture to tackle the challenges of the 21st century. Boston is a globally influential cultural city where arts, technology, and education drive innovation—home to world-class universities, vibrant public art and architecture, and pioneering civic institutions. We look forward to working closely with Boston to support its growth as a global capital for culture.”

World Cities Culture Forum is a leading global network of over 45 creative cities across six continents, collectively representing a population of over 280 million. They champion the role of culture as a driver of equitable, sustainable, and prosperous cities. Their network of civic leaders shares ideas and solutions to tackle 21st-century challenges – including climate change, cultural tourism, affordable workspace, and diversity in public spaces – placing culture at the heart of city planning and investment. Through their global Summit, leadership programs, and research, they empower civic leaders to build communities and economies where culture thrives. For more information visit worldcitiescultureforum.com