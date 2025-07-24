Wu and Age Strong Announce over $1.2 million in Grants

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Age Strong Commission last week announced the recipients of two grant programs totaling $1,276,000 to support Boston residents aged 60 and older. The first, the Expanding Engagement grant program, awarded $570,000 to 44 nonprofit community organizations to create new or expand existing programs that promote greater engagement and social connection among older adults. The second, the Behavioral Health grant program, awarded $706,000 to 11 nonprofits to strengthen behavioral health programs and initiatives for Boston’s older adults.

“These important grants will help deliver on our work to make Boston a home for every generation by supporting older Boston residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These initiatives draw on our incredible partner organizations who have deep roots in the community and work alongside our residents every day. Through these two initiatives, we are reaching over 50 nonprofits who are in turn reaching thousands of older Bostonians looking for social connection or behavioral health support.”

The Expanding Engagement grant program leverages funds to expand social engagement opportunities for older adults in underserved communities, reach individuals not currently served by existing programs, and support recently-launched or new initiatives. The Behavioral Health funding expands access to culturally appropriate clinical support for older adults. These grant initiatives were designed to be responsive to community needs and interests, and this year’s grantees reflect the diversity of partners serving older residents across Boston’s neighborhoods.

“Every year, interest in both the Expanding Engagement and Behavioral Health grant opportunity grows, reflecting the need we see in the community”, said Age Strong Commissioner, Emily K. Shea. “This was a competitive grant process, but we’re excited to support these important programs at community nonprofits across Boston neighborhoods. These grants will go a long way by creating more opportunities for older residents to connect and to increasing clinical access for our diverse older adult population.”

“As I travel to senior coffee hours across my district, I consistently hear that our older adults need programming and engagement, as well as supports to address the epidemic of senior loneliness,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell. “It’s a priority for a large number of our residents, and that’s why I was proud to increase Age Strong’s budget for this in FY26, and I’m happy to see these grants awarded.”

The following community organizations were selected to receive Expanding Engagement grants:

1975: A Vietnamese Diaspora Commemoration Initiative

Action for Boston Community Development, Inc.

Bay Cove Human Services, Inc.

Benevolent Fraternity of Unitarian Churches

Boston Project Ministries, Inc.

Boston Public Housing Corporation

Boston Senior Home Care

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation

Cape Verdean Community UNIDO

Castle Square Tenants Organization, Inc.

Central Boston Elder Services, Inc.

Community Centers of Jamaica Plain

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation

DotHouse Health

Fenway Civic Association

Fenway Community Center at Viridian, Inc.

FriendshipWorks, Inc.

Four Corners Main Streets

Friends of the Codman Square Library Branch

Friends of the Rafael Hernández School, Inc.

Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center

Jamaica Plain Community Connections/Tree of Life

Haley House, Inc.

Hawthorne Youth and Community Center Inc.

La Alianza Hispana, Inc.

LGBTQ Senior Housing, Inc.

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, Boston, Inc.

Massachusetts College of Art and Design Foundation, Inc.

Massachusetts Senior Action Council, Inc.

Maverick Landing Community Services

Mission Hill Health Movement

Museum of Fine Arts

North End Community Health Committee Inc.

Pine Street Inn, Inc.

Rogerson Communities

Shaloh School Oholei Torah

Sherrill House

Southwest Boston Senior Services d/b/a Ethos

The Home for Little Wanderers

Urban Edge

Veronica Robles Cultural Center

Wakullah Street Community Garden, Inc.

West Broadway Task Force, Inc.

YardTime, Inc.

The following community organizations were selected to receive Behavioral Health grants:

2Life Communities Inc.

Boston Medical Center Corporation

Central Boston Elder Services, Inc.

Community Caring Clinic, Inc.

Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center

Greater Boston Legal Services (GBLS)

Pine Street Inn, Inc.

Samaritans, Inc.

Southwest Boston Senior Services d/b/a Ethos

The Community Builders, Inc.

Trustees of Boston College

“This generous support from Mayor Wu and Age Strong will allow DotHouse Health to strengthen and expand our Senior Program, offering older adults more opportunities for connection, wellness, and community engagement,” said Dirk Bovell, Director of Community Programs at DotHouse Health. “It’s an important investment in ensuring our seniors feel seen, supported, and valued.

“We are grateful to receive funding from Age Strong for our Caring Connections: Mental Health Navigation Program,” said Megan Cheung, Associate Director of the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center. “Which is specifically aimed at strengthening behavioral health support for our Chinese-speaking older adults. These services make a significant difference in our community and greatly enhance overall quality of life.”