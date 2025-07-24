105th Annual Feast of the Madonna Della Cava returns to the North End

The 105th Annual Feast of the Madonna Della Cava is hosted by the Society of the Madonna Della Cava, a North End-based religious and cultural organization founded by Sicilian immigrants. The Society honors the Madonna Della Cava, the patron saint of Pietraperzia, Sicily, where the original festival continues to this day. Many society members are descendants of the original Italian-American families who settled in Boston’s North End. Proceeds benefit community youth programs and religious organization.

A time-honored tradition, the feast features a grand procession through Boston’s historic North End, during which a beautiful cloth banner bearing the Madonna’s image is carried through the streets. As is customary, residents and visitors contribute money and other offerings during the procession to support local causes. The streets are filled with music, faith, and festivity — with more than 100 food and craft vendors lining Hanover Street. The celebration includes live entertainment, traditional Italian fare, games, and a family-friendly atmosphere that draws thousands each year.

The feast is Friday August 8, 7-11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, August 9-10, 12-11 p.m. on Hanover Street (between Charter St. & Commercial St.), North End, Boston.

