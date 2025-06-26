Gassy Historical Marker Unveiled

The unveiling of the Gassy Historical Marker was held on Wednesday, June 11. There was a great turnout from the neighborhood, including House Ways and Means Committee Chair Aaron Michlewitz, Ciera D’Amico, and Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. The marker was installed by the Friends of the DeFilippo Playground, and Vice President Al Skinner gave a speech about how important the Gassy was to the neighborhood kids during the 1950s. President Robyn Reed thanked everyone involved in getting the marker up for the park.