News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

NEWRA Hosts Several Speakers

While there were no voting items on North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWRA) May monthly meeting, the Council had several speakers that provided information relating to city and community related issues.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu discussed city initiatives and answered questions from residents. Boston City Councilor At-Large Henery Santana did the same.

The President of the North End Historic Society, Tom Damigella and Frank DePasquale of DePasquale Ventures updated residents on the status for the new North End Museum.

Robyn Reed, President of Friends of DeFilippo Park (Gassy) discussed her project to install a photographic mural depicting the former gas tank that was previously in the playground.

She also is collecting personal stories of how people used and enjoyed the Gassy playground over the years.

NEWNC Meeting Featured Representative Michlewitz

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair House Ways Committee discussed his work and priorities and answered questions at the May meeting of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

In addition, Chris Cook Executive Director of the Greenway, discussed up coming spring, summer and fall programs for the community to attend and enjoy.

A request to combine Saraceno and Bella Vista to one operation with an all-alcohol, 1am license at 286-288 Hanover Street.

The operation of the two eateries will remain unchanged.

The property owners of Boutique Hotel, 97 Salem Street is seeking a zoning variance from retail and office to commercial, to allow the construction of a 14-room boutique hotel, which would entail the addition of 5 floors.

Results Next Issue!

Greenway Spring Fest

Spring Fest season will begin on the Greenway on Saturday, May 17 from 11am to 5pm.

Formerly known as the Greenway Food Truck Festival, visitors can enjoy over 15 food trucks, try a variety of free fitness classes, shop local at the Greenway Artisan Market and more.

Need to register for fitness classes.

This event has drawn hundreds and hundreds of visitors each year and should be considered as a place to go.

NEWNC Supports New Salem Street Chocolate Store

At their April monthly meeting the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) voted to support a request by Betty Petrova owner of Petrova Chocolate to open a retail specialty chocolate store at 61 Salem Street and off premises beer and wine license to sell specialty European wine from the store.

NEC Fundraiser May 18

North End Care (NEC) will hold its annual fundraiser at Umbria, 250 Hanover Street on Monday, May 18 at 6pm.

Entrance $50 donation also offer a s chance to win a free one week stay on Martha’s Vineyard.

There will also be and exclusive raffle (tickets at the door). Hors d’oeuvres will be served, cash bar. Hosted by DePasquale Ventures.

RSVP in advance by email [email protected].

Movement and Walking Marathon

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park, through September 30 will hold a Movement and Walking Marathon on Tuesdays starting at 5:45pm.

Offered weekly to de-stress and replenish energy, Katrina Piehler, wellness coach and mindfulness educator leads short Qigong classes, a simple body-mind practice that weaves together gentile stretching, and much more.

Summer Fitness Series

Columbus Park was the site of the City of Boston’s free Summer Fitness Series.

The series offers 25 free weekly classes both virtually and in city parks through August 30.

The program includes a wide-range of classes, including Yoga, Chair Yoga, HIIT, Zumba, Kick It By Eliza, Walking Group, Strength and Balance, Line Dancing, Baree Fusion and Latin Fusion Dance.

For more information and a link to the full schedule, visit www.boston.gov/fitness.

Library Celebrates 60th Anniversary

The North End Library recently celebrated its 60th anniversary on May 14.

An event was held at the library that has provided many community events, activities and programs to the residents of the community.

Art on the Greenway

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has placed a new public art installation from Artist Ja’Hari Ortega, Big Hoops to Fill at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Seaport Boulevard.

The artwork features two oversized golden bamboo earrings that function as interactive swings.

NEMPAC Jazz in the Park Concerts

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will once again hold the very popular Jazz in the Park Thursday evening Concert Series in July and August on the Greenway from 6:30-8pm.

• July 10- Farayi Malek

• July 17-Samuel Batista Quintet

• July 24-Nicoh

• July 31-Albino Mbie

• August 7-Mercedes Escobar

FOCCP Membership Spring Drive

Tia’s Restaurant on the Waterfront is the site of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) annual Spring Membership Drive scheduled for Wednesday, May 21 from 6-8pm.

The event is open to all current members and those interested in becoming members of the community non-profit group that cares for the park and provides many events and activities on site over the course of the year.

The social will feature delicious food and amazing gift baskets.

To join or renew your membership visit www.foccp.org/membership.

NEAA Sponsors Senior Trip

A group of seniors from the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street recently boarded a bus and traveled to Hobby Lobby in Braintree and Sewfisticated Discount Fabrics in Dorchester. The group had a fun filled afternoon. The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) sponsored the trip.

North Ebnd Rehab/Health Care New Administration

Stephen Buckley has been appointed Administrator of the North End Rehabilitation Center Nursing Facility.

Experienced in health care administration, Buckley oversees the daily operations at the 100-bed center in the North End.

The Center provides post-acute care, including cardiac, pulmonary, stroke recovery and orthopedic rehab services, as well as long-term, 24-hour care to residents.