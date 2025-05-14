NEMPAC presents Annie Jr.

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) presented its annual spring Musical Theatre Troupe production this past weekend with Annie Jr. at Charlestown High School. Featuring nearly 50 student performers and dozens of volunteers behind-the-scenes, Annie Jr. is NEMPAC’s best-selling musical to date! Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie Jr. featured some of NEMPAC’s best young singer/actors performing favorites such as “Tomorrow”, “It’s the Hard Knock Life”, and “Easy Street”.

NEMPAC inaugurated the Musical Theatre Troupe with its first production of Annie in 2012, and the growth of this program over the last decade has been monumental. Our cast size has doubled, the creative and production teams have grown, and we are now performing in the Charlestown High School auditorium.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charmed everyone’s hearts, and the student ensemble wowed audiences with their singing, acting, dancing, and comedic timing.

Annie Jr. featured stage direction by NEMPAC Educational Programs Director, Allie Carufel, and music direction by Jaime Kathleen Castellanos. A big thank you to the cast, creative team, parents, volunteers, audiences, and our sponsors Hood Park and Charlestown Mothers Association for making Annie Jr. such a success!

To learn about all of NEMPAC’s Musical Theatre programming please go to https://nempacboston.org/educational-programs/.