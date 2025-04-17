Boston Public Library Receives the 2025 AIA Collaborative Achievement Award

The Boston Public Library (BPL) has been recognized with the prestigious 2025 American Institute of Architects (AIA) Collaborative Achievement Award for its visionary approach to people-centered architecture—preserving history while shaping inclusive, inspiring spaces for the future.

As the first large, municipally funded urban public library in America and one of only two public research libraries in the U.S., the Boston Public Library has long been a leader in innovative public space design. Across its 27 locations, BPL blends historic preservation with modern functionality, ensuring its buildings serve as both cultural landmarks and dynamic community spaces. From its landmark 1895 Central Library to today’s reimagined neighborhood branches, the architecture of BPL’s spaces has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of its neighborhoods.

“This recognition from the American Institute of Architects underscores the Boston Public Library’s dedication to creating spaces that inspire and serve the community,” said David Leonard, President of the Boston Public Library. “The principle of ‘Free to All’ is not just etched in stone above our doors—it guides our commitment to designing welcoming, accessible spaces that enrich lives. Our libraries are more than just buildings; they underscore the importance of creating spaces that reflect the vibrancy of our neighborhoods and the evolving needs of the people we serve. We are grateful to our partners—architects, City leaders, and community members—who help us bring this vision to life.”

BPL’s commitment to good design is patron-focused and rooted in inspiring a sense of curiosity and connection in its visitors. Public input drives the planning and design of library spaces; BPL’s partnership with Boston’s leading architects, designers, City leaders, and most importantly, its community, enables the creation of welcoming, transformative spaces that are accessible, sustainable, and responsive to community needs.

A statement from AIA’s Jury Chair notes, “The Boston Public Library focuses on providing accessible, community-driven, and architecturally significant public spaces. Their work aligns with AIA’s values of inclusivity, sustainability, and civic engagement, ensuring that library spaces evolve to meet the changing needs of Boston’s diverse population. BPL has contributed to the city’s fabric by strategically placing libraries in underserved areas and ensuring that 70% of residents live within a 15-minute walk of a branch. The statement of contributions emphasizes BPL’s long history of commissioning visionary architects to design and renovate its buildings – from 1895 until the present day. There is an impressive emphasis on thoughtful design excellence (demonstrated by many design awards). It also details the library’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive design, ensuring that public spaces remain welcoming, adaptable, and functional. The submission underscores how BPL’s capital projects reflect a deep understanding of urban design, public engagement, and environmental responsibility.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s FY25 capital plan allocates $134 million to library projects, funding new branches and essential renovations. In 2025, BPL will break ground on the new Fields Corner Branch, while designs advance for new branches in Chinatown, West End, Uphams Corner, Egleston, and the South End. Several of these projects, including the new Chinatown, Uphams Corner, and West End branches, are part of Boston’s ‘Housing with Public Assets’ initiative—integrating library spaces with affordable housing to strengthen communities. Meanwhile, significant investments continue at the Central Library in Copley Square, supporting repairs, renovations, and long-term master planning. More details on these projects can be found at apps.boston.gov/capital-projects.

“The Boston Public Library’s recognition by the American Institute of Architects highlights its commitment to creating inspiring, community-centered spaces,” said Dion Irish, Chief of Operations for the City of Boston. “The Public Facilities Department is proud to partner with BPL in designing and renovating libraries that are both architecturally significant and deeply connected to the neighborhoods they serve. This award underlines the power of collaboration in shaping public spaces that will enrich Boston for generations to come.”

The AIA Collaborative Achievement Award will be presented at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2025, where the Boston Public Library will be honored alongside other leaders shaping the future of architecture and public space design.

For more information about the AIA Collaborative Achievement Award, visit https://www.aia.org/design-excellence/award-winners/boston-public-library.