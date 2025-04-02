News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

Bike/Bus Lane Review

A 30-day review of bike lanes change has been issued by Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration that includes infrastructure moves from the last three years.

The review will focus on re-evaluating bus and bike lanes that could negatively impact city roadways.

The goal is to hear from the community, then assess how each lane is functioning and to identify changes that need to be made with the city prioritizing quick changes that are needed.

It’s not clear why the mayor imposed the review, possibly community push back or her challenger Josh Kraft’s vocal opposition, stating that if elected he will pause all new bike lane construction in the city.

The review will consider alternate proposals that the city could turn to should a street or roadway changes are found ineffective, or whether future work to fix inefficiencies can be completed with existing resources or require paid contractors. The cost fact will be addressed in the review.

NEW Health Bocce Tournament

The popular NEW Health Bocce Tournament is slated to take place on Saturday, June 7.

Viva Le Bocce is a fun-filled afternoon of friendly bocce competition with several teams entering.

Tickets will go on sale soon. Contact the health center for more information.

North Enders Running Marathon for Dana-Faber

Six North End residents will run in the April 21st, 129 Boston Marathon representing the Dana-Faber Marathon Challenge Team to raise money to tackle cancer.

Running from Hopkinton to Boston are: Eric De Lauriers, Sean Munnis, Maggie Sakellarios, Nora Sullivan, Kaitlyn Thorogood and Emily Tina.

In 1990, Dana-Faber was among the first charitable organization to be recognized by the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) that organizes the historical marathon that attracts runners from all over the world.

FOCCP Horticulture Group Planning Events

It’s that time of year when the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) horticulture group springs into action, caring for perennials and rose gardens and cleaning up throughout the park.

Starting in April the group meets in the park on Sundays from 9:30am to11am and Wednesdays from 8am to 9am and park cleaning on Mondays from 10am to 11am.

No experience is needed. The group will train volunteers for gardening, provide tools and equipment. Participants need their own gloves and should wear appropriate garden clothing, including closed-toes-shoes.

For the Monday morning cleanup, sticks, tongs and trash bags will be provided.

Interested email [email protected].

NEW Health Hygiene Drive

A hygiene drive aimed at helping people who struggle with insecurity is scheduled this spring in partnership with NEW Health, Pauline Hope and Comfort and the Eliot School.

The most requested items needed are: sun screen, sulfate free shampoo and conditioner and hand lotion. Items can be dropped off at the Center, 332 Hanover Street or at Project Paulie, 42 Prince Street.

Purchase items at Amazon Wishlist and ship them to the Health Center.

Direct monetary donations to NEW Health through Venmo and place “Hygiene Drive” as the note.

Contact [email protected] for more info.

Food Truck Program on the Greenway

Exciting new vendors and returning favorites, each offering diverse cuisine are featuring at the Food Truck Program on the Greenway for the 16th season of this very popular activity.

This season there will be 22 vendors including 4 new ones; Mi Corazon Taqueria, Hungry Nomads, Suya Joint and Butter “UR” Biscuit.

Of the 22 local businesses, 16 identify as woman and/or BIPCC owned.

The Greenway Conservancy will work to minimize the program’s impact on the community environment by not allowing the use of plastic straws, polystyrene packaging and single use plastic bags.

For a full listing of vendors visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org.

Daffodils Will Line the Trellis at Columbus Park

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Horticulture group will once again line the trellis with more than 200 potted daffodils on Friday, April 11.

The flowers will remain at the trellis through the conclusion of the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 14.

The non-profit Marathon Daffodils oversees the distribution of more than 5,000 of the potted flowers across the city to inspire hope, fortify rebirth and spotlight the resilience of all marathons and America.

After 3pm on Monday, FOCCP volunteers will take some of the potted plants to a local nursing home and to others.

Passersby can take one after the Marathon.

Greenway Spring Fest May 17

The Greenway 2025 Spring Fest, formerly The Greenway Food Truck Festival, is getting updated this year, by putting together the trucks and the Greenway Artisan Market at Milk and State Streets along the surface road.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 from 11am to 5pm the fest will be a more immersive experience, along with offerings from the Greenway’s Fitness Program Instructors.

The event will feature everything from dumplings to Danish hot dogs, chicken Tikka man sala and from bubble tea to ice cream.

The fest is expected to be a great day of snacking, shopping at the Artisan Market, while sipping at Trillium Beer Garden, splashing in the Rings Fountain, sweating at free fitness classes and spinning on The Greenway Carousel. For more info visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org.

Performathon Held at Boston Public Market

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) held a very successful Performathon at the Boston Public Market raising funds to support accessible arts for everyone.

The annual event featured over 50 students and faculty performers of all ages and abilities, with the goal of raising funds to support tuition assistance and educational programming at NEMPAC.

This is the third year at the Market, a day-long event that included individual singers, dancers and instrumentalists, as well as student ensembles representing the Center’s school partners run programs.

This year, 636 students are receiving free or discounted tuition at 13 locations in the North End, Charlestown and South End neighborhoods.

FOCCP Quarterly Meetings

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) next quarterly meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 13 from 6:30-7:30pm at the Mariners House, 2nd Floor, North Square. The public is invited to attend. The agenda TBA.

The next quarterly meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 12. Same time same location.

FOCCP’s quarterly meeting for November will take place on Tuesday, November 11 same time, same location.

Bocce at Langone Park

Langone Park on Commercial Street in the North End will be the site for several days of Bocce for older adults.

Hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF) will provide a relaxing day of the strategic sport that’s easy to learn.

The Bocce games will take place for four days, May 7, 14, 21, 28 from 11am to 1pm. For more info call 617-635-4505.