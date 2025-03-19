NEWRA Hosts Four Speakers/No voting Items

By Phil Orlandella

The March meeting of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) chaired by President Cheryl Delgreco, had no voting items, but several speakers presented information pertaining to local issues and events.

Niki Stewart, Executive Director Old North Illuminated and Nina Zannieri, Executive Director Paul Revere Memorial Association previewed events planned for April 18, marking the 250th anniversary of the lantern signal and Revere’s famous ride.

Chris Cork, Executive Director Greenway Conservancy provided information relating to up coming programming, art and liquor licensing.

Corean Reynolds, Director of Nightlife Economy for the City of Boston explained what various activities are happening and what’s to come in the future.

Laural Radwin, Coordinator Roslindale Coalition spoke on the Boston Planning Department’s Squares and Streets rezoning part of their efforts to modernize zoning across the city.