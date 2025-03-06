News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

NEMPAC New Senior Programs a Huge Success

Several new entertaining, educational and fun filled programs for local seniors were recently held in the North End neighborhood that were fully enjoyed by the participants.

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) in partnership with the Nazzaro Community Center developed several programs that were well attended with exciting things to do for the elderly.

In this fast-moving world, it’s important that seniors are not forgotten or left behind.

Apparently, NEMPAC has not forgotten the local elderly providing a host of new programs for them to enjoy.

FONEL Hosts Speakers’ Program

Another speaker’s talk, “Italians of the North End” a history of Grit, Perseverance and Tradition was held at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street.

Hosted by the Friends of North End Library (FONEL), author Patricia M. Annino brought back many memories, facts and showed pictures of a North End in the past.

NEWRA Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) public meeting will be held on Thursday, March 13 at 6:30pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street. Agenda TBA.

NEWNC Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will be held on Monday, March 10 at 7pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street. Agenda TBA.

Dine Out Boston Continues Through March 26

It’s not too late to find time to participate in one of the City’s great culinary experiences, Dine Out Boston.

Celebrating its 25th edition of Winter 2025, this year 175 restaurants, including many North End eateries present an opportunity to enjoy delicious meals.

The promotion ends March 26. For listings and prices visit www.DINEOUTBOSTON.com.

Under the Snow Moon

Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway held an enjoyable event “Under the Snow Moon” that featured a virtual walk the Labyrinth last month.

The music was performed by Lia Sarkisyan, Berklee ’28. A meet and greet was held and attendees shared wishes for the Wishing Tree.

Event for Homeless Women at St. Leonard Hall

A benefit event for the Rita A. DiMento Women’s Clinic at Arch Street Church will be held on Saturday, March 22 from 8am to 4:30pm at St. Joseph Hall at St. Leonard Church, 31 Prince Street.

Church Pastor Father Michael Della Penna, John Romano Jr. whit support from family and friends will conduct this special event to support the walk-in clinics for homeless women.

Many items are being collected as well as donations. Contact John Romano at 617-570-0749.

BPD List Top Ten Dog Names

Based on 2024 registration, the Boston Park Department’s Animal Care Division has put together a list of the top-ten names of male and female dogs in the city.

Males: 1. Charlie, 2. Milo, 3. Teddy, 4. Cooper, 5. Max, 6. Leo, 7. Winston, 8. Ollie, 9. Oliver 10, Toby.

Females: 1. Luna, 2. Bella, 3. Daisy, 4. Lucy, 5. Rosie, 6. Penny, 7. Lola, 8. Millie, 9, Coco, 10. Lilly.

The deadline for registration is March 31, 2025.

New Narrative of America’s Fight for Independence

A major effort to reshape the narrative of the story about America’s Fight for Independence is being conducted.

Niki Stewart, Director of Old North Illuminated and Nina Zannieri, Executive Director of the Paul Revere Memorial have been in the fore front of the major transformation to reshape the narrative of the historical happening.

Reimaging of this major event will focus on the inclusion of the pivotal roles of women, people of color and other often overlooked figures.

The efforts will ensure that their contributions are recognized in the historical fabric of the revolution.

Children’s Winter Festival Returned to Common

The Children’s Winter Festival returned to the Boston Common hosted by the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Open to everyone, the festival featured music, dancing, giveaways, winter activities, treats and crafts that made for an enjoyable school break.

Students and their caregivers also rode on the trackless train and the alpine slide.

Boston Housing a Campaign Issue

Boston’s housing issues are not new on the campaign trail for mayor of the city.

Challenger Josh Kraft reportedly contended Mayor Michelle Wu’s current policies have stymied hosing production and increased affordability issues.

The mayor reportedly claimed Kraft’s proposed housing plan is a “Fake Rent Control” pitch.

When Bostonians go to the polls, they need to consider the city’s housing concerns and needs as part of their voting decision.

Opioid Settlement Funds Available

Settlement money received by the city ($250,00) through opioid manufactures and distributors in 2024 are available to eligible Boston families who have lost immediate family members of opioid overdoses.

Eligible families could receive up to $5,000 in financial assistance from the settlement that covers funeral expenses, bereavement counseling and other expenses caused by the ongoing crisis.

Applicants must currently live in Boston and are only available for family members who died of opioid overdoses within the past two years.