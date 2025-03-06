News Briefs

2025 North End Athletic Association Baseball Registration – Ongoing

With the coldest days of the year happening, we at the N.E.A.A. are getting ready for BASEBALL! It is time for registration for the 2025 Season and we are excited. We look forward to another great season. There will be all the same programs this year with a few small changes in store with the schedule so please check them out. We will have in house baseball for programs for boys and girls ages 4 to 12 again this year. We will also have our traveling Dodgers Baseball program for boys ages 13-15 and again this year we have added the North End Execution Girls Fast Pitch Softball Program coached by Coach Chuck and Adam for girls ages 13-16. This is for the serious player who wants to learn and play some great softball and much more!

Clinic: Ages 4 Year Old Boys & Girls Saturday Mornings at 9:30am to 10:30am: Puopolo Park (Still room for more players)

T-Ball: Ages 5 Year Old Boys & Girls – Saturday Mornings at 10:30am to 11:30am: Puopolo Park (Still room for more players)

Minor League Baseball: 6 to 8 Year Boys & Girls: Mon – Thurs 5:30 to 7:15pm Puopolo Park (Still some spaces)

Major League Baseball: 9 to 12 Year Old Boys and Girls: Mon – Thurs 6:00pm to 8pm Langone Park – (Waiting List)

Minor League and Major League Baseball starts with practices on April 1st. This is preseason. There will be pre-assigned practice days and times assigned to each team at the beginning of the season. Each coach may add additional practice time if there is field availability. Opening day for games is Saturday, MAY 3rd when all teams will play. Games will then be played Monday – through Thursday for both age groups and run through mid June. Practices will be scheduled throughout that time period as well and listed in the schedule that will be posted in mid-March. Please note that bad weather/rainouts etc may cause the schedule to change.

Registration Fee is $65 per player for our age 4 – 12 year old programs. Registration fee for Dodgers and Girls Softball is $75 per player. The NEAA will never prevent a player from participating in our programs due to the inability to pay our registration fees. If you need assistance, please contact John Romano, NEAA Sports Coordinator before registering. (617) 750-9749 or [email protected]. For all team and league related questions, please contact: Ralph J Martignetti, Mobile: +1 857-366-1213 or Email: [email protected].

To register use the new URL for the N.E.A.A. website: https://www.neaasports.org.

The Friends of DeFilippo Playground announce new board

The Friends of DeFilippo Playground “The Gassy” would like to announce changes to their board. Elected in February are:

President – Robyn Reed

Vice President – Jason Aluia

Vice President and Director of Facilities and Athletics – Alan Skinner

Treasurer – Michael D’Elia

Clerk: Alexandra Salmon

The Board and members are looking forward to a year of exciting programming, artwork and community building. All interested neighbors are welcome to join the meetings held at 4:30pm on the first Wednesday of each month at the St. Antonio Club on Endicott St.

Contact [email protected] for more information about events and to become involved in this great neighborhood group.