FOCCP Praises North End Liaison

By Phil Orlandella

City of Boston North End Liaison Ciara D’Amico was the guest speaker at the December meeting of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) membership quarterly meeting held at the Mariners House, 11 North Square.

“We were honored to have Ciara D’Amico, our Neighborhood Services Liaison join us for our first meeting of 2025,” a FOCCP member said.

For the past three years, Ciara has been the go-to person for residents in need of assistance to help solve problems in the neighborhood.

Ciara answered several questions from members about what is planned for the neighborhood.

“I hear from residents about a wide range of issues from ongoing rodent problems to street and sidewalk safety, bike lanes and much more,” Ciara said.

“I love every aspect of this job, but one thing I didn’t anticipate was being on Emergency Coverage from time to time.”

This means that when emergencies occur, such as fire, a gas leak, or any other incident that may displace residents, we step in as liaisons on behalf of the city to ensure those displaced are provided housing for the night, she explained.

“We work closely with the fire department and affected residents to gather the information and ensure they can return home safely when the situation permits,” she noted.

D’Amico is a third generation North End resident. She attended the Eliot School and Boston Latin Academy where she received a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Communications with a Minor in Social Work from Saint Anselm College.